European qualifying draws: Glentoran set for potential Motherwell trip as Linfield and Coleraine also learn fate

Glentoran will earn a trip to Motherwell if they can see off HB Torshavn at the Oval in the Europa League preliminary round.

The Glens, Linfield and Coleraine all discovered their potential opponents in UEFA competition on Monday, should they progress in the competitions.

Glentoran and the Bannsiders both entered the Europa League first qualifying round draw unseeded and so both were handed difficult ties, with Coleraine due to travel to Slovenian side NK Maribor, if they can beat La Fiorita at the Showgrounds next week.

Coleraine's potential opponents Maribor played in the Champions League group stages as recently as 2017 and last season were denied a place in the Europa League proper by an away goal defeat to Ludogorets.

Glentoran's potential hosts Motherwell, managed by former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson, are playing in UEFA competition for the first time since 2015 and are bidding to make it through a round for the first time since 2010.

The Europa League first qualifying round ties are due to be played on August 27, a week after both Irish League sides host their preliminary round games.

Linfield, meanwhile, discovered that they will earn a home tie in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, if they can make it past both FC Drita and Legia Warsaw.

The Irish League champions have been drawn at home to either Armenian champions Ararat-Armenia or Cypriot side Omonia. That match would be played on either August 25 / 26.

Despite being founded just three years ago, Ararat-Armenia are back-to-back champions of their domestic league and last season were denied a Europa League group place only by a penalty-shootout defeat to F91 Dudelange.

Omonia are 20-times champions of Cyprus and are currently backed by New York-based Cypriot investor Stavros Papastavrou. Despite not being crowned champions after their season was called to an early halt, they're back in the Champions League for the first time in 10 years.

Should Linfield lose to either FC Drita in tomorrow's preliminary round final or Legia Warsaw in the first qualifying round, they will drop into the Europa League second qualifying round.

Should Celtic see off KR Reykjavík in their first qualifying round tie, they will host either Ferencváros or Djurgården to continue their bid for a first Champions League group stage spot since 2017.

Republic of Ireland champions Dundalk will play either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's old side Molde or KuPS if they can beat Slovenian side Celje.

Champions League second qualifying round draw - selected ties

Celtic (SCO)/KR Reykjavík (ISL) v Ferencváros (HUN)/Djurgården (SWE)

Legia Warszawa (POL)/Drita (KOS)/Linfield (NIR) v Ararat-Armenia (ARM)/Omonia (CYP)

Celje (SVN)/Dundalk (IRL) v Molde (NOR)/KuPS (FIN)

Dynamo Brest (BLR)/Astana (KAZ) v Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL)/Sarajevo (BIH)

Europa League first qualifying round draw - selected ties

Maribor (SVN) v Coleraine (NIR)/La Fiorita (SMR)

Motherwell (SCO) v Glentoran (NIR)/HB Tórshavn (FRO)

Riteriai (LTU) v Derry City (IRL)

Fehérvár (HUN) ﻿v Bohemian (IRL)

Shamrock Rovers (IRL) v Ilves Tampere (FIN)

Aberdeen (SCO) v NSÍ Runavík (FRO)/Barry Town United (WAL)

The New Saints (WAL) v Žilina (SVK)

Valletta (MLT) v Bala Town (WAL)