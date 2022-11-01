Evan McLaughlin adds gloss as Coleraine stroll through to BetMcLean Cup Semi-Finals with victory over Dungannon

Coleraine 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

Matthew Shevlin scored for Coleraine in win over the Swifts

Coleraine booked a Semi-Final spot in the BetMcLean Cup for the third year running with a deserved 3-0 victory against Dungannon Swifts.

Two goals in the first half from the Bannsiders did the damage as the Swifts were second best throughout the 90 minutes at The Showgrounds, with Evan McLaughlin adding further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time.

After Josh Carson sent a free-kick narrowly wide for the hosts, Coleraine took the lead on 19 minutes when Michael McCrudden made no mistake from close range.

That advantage was quickly doubled as a great ball by Conor McDermott released Matthew Shevlin and the in-form striker lobbed over Declan Dunne on 22 minutes.

The game should have been over as a contest just after the half-hour mark as McCrudden missed a close-range effort with the goal at his mercy.

Dean Shiels’ side failed to overly test the Bannsiders in the opening 45 minutes and should have fallen further behind after the restart but McCrudden somehow saw his strike saved by Dunne.

A raft of substitutions meant the game went into a lull and Coleraine threatened late on as Shevlin arrowed a strike wide after being pressured by Cathal McGinty.

The Swifts needed a late, late show and went close with two minutes remaining as Martin Gallagher had to be alert to palm away James Convie’s effort.

Oran Kearney’s men bagged a late third in added time as substitute Evan McLaughlin cut in from the right-hand side and blasted the ball into the net.

Coleraine will next face Cliftonville in the Semi-Final of the competition, which is a repeat of last year’s decider.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D. Jarvis, Mullan, A. Jarvis, McCrudden (J. McLaughlin 67), Carson, Lynch (Lowry 76), Glackin (E. McLaughlin 86), McDermott (O’Mahony 76), Shevlin.

Subs Not Used: Deane, Farren, O’Donnell.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Scott (Bruna 58), Knowles (Walsh 73) , Mayse (Convie 79), McCready (Gallagher 73), O’Connor (Campbell 58), Barr, McGinty, Ruddy, McGee, Animasahun.

Subs Not Used: Nelson (GK), Coyle.

Referee: Evan Boyce

Man of the Match: Aaron Jarvis

Match Rating: 6/10