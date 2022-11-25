Every match in the Irish League is a massive one, warns Larne manager Tiernan Lynch ahead of Coleraine test

Inver Park chief is looking for a response against Coleraine after defeat to Linfield

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch insists his boys are busting to get back onto the pitch in tonight’s Danske Bank Premiership shootout with Coleraine.

Lynch’s table-toppers crashed to only their second defeat of the league campaign against Linfield on Tuesday night — and the wounds are still hurting.

Since losing to Glentoran on October 28, the Invermen went on a scoring spree, bagging 15 goals as they picked up maximum points from their next four fixtures.

Even though they still have a five-point advantage over nearest challengers Cliftonville — who have played one game less — Larne are still smarting from their setback against the champions.

“They are the most honest bunch of boys I’ve ever worked with,” said Lynch.

“Their work ethic, their desire and their hunger has been second to none.

“It’s a very player-led group of lads. They knew we gave away too many free kicks; they knew we set ourselves up which gave Linfield that bit of impetus.

“The crowd then got behind them. When you go to Windsor Park, you want to do the opposite, get the crowd to turn on them. Those free-kicks and set pieces did the damage.

“Linfield are league champions for the past four years for a reason. We had a game plan, the first-half it worked, the second-half it didn’t.

“The Blues were the form team going into the game, but we were hugely disappointed because we thought we should have got something out of it.

“It’s now a matter of putting it to bed and getting ourselves organised for our next challenge. It’s important now to bounce back.”

Lynch is expecting another monumental challenge against the Bannsiders.

“They are all massive games,” he went on.

“I keep looking down the fixture list, looking for a game that is not as big as the last one, but I haven’t found one yet.

“I watched Coleraine on Saturday and they were different to the team that I watched previously.

“I heard Oran (Kearney) and young Lyndon (Kane) talk about finding their DNA. They are more solid and they are going to be difficult to break down.

“To get anything from it, it will be difficult — we must be at our best.

“We have been beaten only twice so far, but we are still six points ahead of the Blues, so I would have taken that had it been offered before a ball was kicked.

“There is always a disappointment when you lose a game.

“After we lost at The Oval, having watched the game back three or four times, I thought we were the better team for 65 minutes — until Conor McMenamin ripped us apart.

“On Tuesday, I thought we were the better team and played the better football. All Linfield’s danger came from set pieces.

“I thought we were dominant in the first-half and not taking our chances came back to bite us on the backside. We found it difficult to get going because there were so many set pieces, it was corner after corner or free-kick after free-kick.

“I was hugely disappointed with some of the decisions. I’m not one for making excuses but some of the free kicks were extremely soft — for both teams.

“We defended really well and the one we didn’t defend, we were punished.”

The one big plus for Lynch is the form of summer signing from Ballymena United Leroy Millar.

“He’s a much better footballer than people give him credit for,” he added. “Leroy has really adapted to full-time football. Technically and tactically, he’s improving and getting better.

“I think there is so much more to come from him. I couldn’t ask any more from him. He covers an enormous of ground over a game. He’s a lad who is very open, he takes advice and takes every coaching point on board.”