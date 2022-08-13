Ex-Armagh hero Jamie Clarke is relishing Newry City move

The Crossmaglen man, who was a ruthless finisher for Armagh, is now embarking on a different sporting journey.

Newly promoted City kick off their Premiership season at Carrick Rangers this afternoon and Clarke can’t wait to deliver for the County Down club.

“I’m delighted to sign for Newry, everyone has been very welcoming in helping me settle in,” he said.

“It is an extremely close knit club and that comes through on the pitch. Darren has been excellent with me and I’ve been very impressed with him and the coaching staff’s plans for the season ahead. There’s a brilliant mix youth and experience, including my own hometown friend James Teelan, who is an exceptional talent. I’ll put my head down now and put in the work to help the team in Premiership.”

Mullen is hoping Clarke can transfer some of his GAA magic to the football pitch.

“Jamie is obviously well known for his exploits on the Gaelic pitch but he has shown in the short time he has been with us that he can add something to our attacking line up,” said Mullen. “He’s a smart skilful player and is keen to show what he can do at this level of football. It will obviously take him a while to bed in but I’m looking forward to seeing him playing in a Newry shirt.”