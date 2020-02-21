Ex-Cliftonville director Stephen McKillop denies falsifying club's books but admits fraud

Stephen McKillop appeared in the dock of Antrim Crown Court yesterday.

The 49-year-old, of Largy Road, Ahoghill, pleaded not guilty to five counts of false accounting relating to Cliftonville Football Club, where he was a director, between March 2013 and May 2015.

However, he admitted five separate counts of fraud by abuse of position at a community project in the Ahoghill area and a further count of transferring criminal property.

Dressed in a suit, McKillop spoke only to confirm his name and to enter his pleas to the 11 charges before him during the short arraignment.

He pleaded guilty to abusing his position as the treasurer of Ahoghill Community Years Project by making an unauthorised transfer from a bank account in the sum of £2,500 to NI Water on March 21, 2013.

He has further admitted abusing his position as treasurer of the Co Antrim charity to make an unauthorised transfer from a bank account in the sum of £5,000 to Cliftonville FC on March 21 and 28 in 2013.

McKillop also admitted transferring £1,850 from Ahoghill Community Years Project to an account in his name on June 18, 2013, and making a further unauthorised transfer of £1,500 from the charity's account to Cliftonville FC on May 21, 2015.

The final charge which McKillop has admitted refers to June 11, 2015, when he "transferred criminal property".

No further details regarding the allegations were given.

Ahoghill Community Early Years Project, a registered charity, provides education and training, and curriculum-based pre-school education for children under five in the local area.

McKillop is due to face trial for the five counts of false accounting relating to Cliftonville FC in May.