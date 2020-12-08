Ex-Glentoran physio Jonathan Cummins settles his claim for unfair sacking

He left east Belfast club after incident on training pitch

An unfair dismissal case involving a physiotherapist and Glentoran Football Club was settled during an industrial tribunal in Belfast on Tuesday.

Jonathan Cummins, who was formerly employed as a physio at the The Oval, claimed unfair dismissal against the side following an incident in training.

It is understood that the case related to an exchange that took place at Glentoran's training pitch at the Billy Neill Soccer Centre of Excellence in Dundonald last year.

It resulted in Cummins' departure from the club.

After a long delay to the beginning of proceedings on Tuesday morning, during which the two legal teams deliberated, the hearing itself lasted only a few minutes, with a short statement read aloud indicating that both parties had been "able to reach a resolution".

"An amicable resolution has been reached to the satisfaction of both parties," said a solicitor for Mr Cummins.

"Michael McDermott and Glentoran Football Club wish Mr Cummins every success with the future in his professional endeavours and recognise (the) contribution (he made) to the club between 2014 to 2019.

"In return, Mr Cummins wishes Mr McDermott and Glentoran Football Club every success for the future and thanks them for the opportunity."

In attendance at the industrial tribunal was the Glentoran manager Mick McDermott, who is also listed as a director of the club.

The 46-year-old has been manager of the east Belfast outfit since last year.

He joined a short time before the British-Iranian businessman Ali Pour completed his investment in the side.

A six-week adjournment allowing for the implementation of the terms of the settlement was agreed, although this was later adjusted to eight weeks.

Neither Mr Cummins nor Mr McDermott spoke to one another during the hearing.

At the end of the hearing, employment judge Mr Hamill thanked both parties and their representatives for their "hard work".

He said in closing that a settlement was "always the best outcome" in such cases.

The hearing was held at Killymeal House in the Gasworks, off Belfast's Ormeau Road.

Both parties and their legal teams left without making any comment.

The details of the settlement were not disclosed.

The case was also notable for the involvement of Mr Cummins' solicitor, the former Glentoran defender James Ferrin, who made 54 appearances for the east Belfast giants before pursuing a career in law.

Current Carrick Rangers defender Mr Ferrin, who only left Glentoran last year, made more than 50 appearances and scored three goals at The Oval.

The former Queen's University defender is a qualified solicitor with the respected Belfast law firm McIvor Farrell.

Tuesday's case was not the first time that Glentoran FC has had a claim of unfair dismissal filed against it. Former manager Gary Smyth took a similar case against the club last year that is believed to have been settled out of court.

Prior to Mr Pour's consortium taking over, former goalkeeper Michael Dougherty successfully took a case against the side for unfair dismissal.