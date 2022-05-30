Ex-Linfield star Norman Kelly insists challenges presented by son’s Down Syndrome won’t stop him living a full life

Every family has their challenges after a new arrival but when you have a child with Down Syndrome, life can take you in a different direction.

Many emotions can surface but then there’s the immense joy of getting to know the person hidden under the label.

It can be a busy world of visits with doctors and therapists and not always a smooth path along the journey of helping them live a fulfilling life.

Kids with Down Syndrome have the same moods and emotions as other children. They like to learn new things, play and enjoy life.

But there’s no escaping the stresses and worries.

Norman Kelly, a two-time Irish League title winner with Linfield, knows all about the challenges of helping a child with the condition gain confidence and develop.

The 51-year-old and his partner Sarina have been on this stressing rewarding journey with seven-year-old Cody.

Glentoran seconds manager Norman is keen to stress that every family has their own unique experience and their story is one of both sweet and frustrating moments.

“I speak to a lot of parents and everyone has their own story to tell,” said Norman.

“I’m thankful that he has no medical condition as I know other families have those difficulties. Every family and child has their own challenges.

“Your life changes and you have to come to terms with that. I accepted a 24-7 Cody commitment and the time I spend with him is most enjoyable and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I can’t say life is all rosy, it’s not.

“I try to be positive and I don’t want to stop Cody from doing anything. If Cody wants to play with friends in the street I’ll let him play but I’ll be around observing because he’s not aware of all the dangers.

“He’s in his little social groups and he loves being with friends, he loves playing with them.

“I’m not going to stop that. I want him to get on with life as best as he can and to feel involved and to get enjoyment out of life.

“At times Cody’s behaviour’s might not be perfect but all the groups are very understanding and accommodating.”

Norman found out Cody had Down Syndrome when he was born, but he had a gut feeling.

“We were into the unknown,” he added. “It was over the Easter period and we had a few days of not knowing the test results but we knew in our hearts we would have to prepare for him having Down Syndrome. We thought ‘what do we do for support?’ and you need it from when you leave the hospital.

“We reached out to get that support and I would encourage other parents to do that and to talk to people. Cody was a big change in our lives, a very positive and happy one. He’s a wee gem and good for our hearts.

“I didn’t want to be negative. I prayed that everything was good from a medical perspective and then it was a case of ‘let’s enjoy the world Cody, we are going to have fun with you’. That was our attitude.”

Norman has had to pay attention to his own needs as well as Cody’s.

It’s important for all kids to feel like they have some control over their lives.

“For a few years, we experienced early mornings with Cody,” he added. “It was a 4.30am wake up and he didn’t know any different. He slept well and from 4.30am he was up and that was him. You talk to parents at the support groups and no two journeys and experiences are the same.

“The kids have their own personalities and characters and Cody is a wee entertainer. He has developed his own character and he loves being around people, smiling and being happy.

“But all kids have their moments and times when they don’t understand things. The communication side of it can be difficult at times.

"Sometimes kids can get emotional and Cody’s speech development has been an issue for us. He will get frustrated when we don’t always understand what he’s trying to tell us.

“It’s something Down syndrome parents have to deal with but Cody will get there. We see positive changes in him and he’s a smart little boy and he picks up things very quickly.

“We are delighted with his school, his speech therapist and the support he has. Everything revolves around Cody. We don’t want to put him into the hands of someone else because you don’t know how he will respond. We take on that commitment and responsibility.”

The Covid-19 lockdown was a particularly worrying time when Cody struggled to understand why he couldn’t play with friends.

“It was very challenging,” recalled Norman.

“Cody didn’t understand why he couldn’t do the things he loves like go to the parks or soft play.

"He was getting frustrated because he couldn’t do these things. But he’s a wee superstar and glad to have a busy schedule, including the BB, taekwondo, football and after school club. For his April birthday, we were able to have a proper celebration for the first time in two years.”

Tor Bank pupil Cody has also picked up on his dad’s love of football.

“Sport is a massive part of his life. The kids love having fun and being around each other,” added Norman.

“They love hugging and wrestling each other. Physical activity has been good for Cody. In the early lockdown period, he was playing in the garden with his brother’s gym equipment.

“It’s great to see he loves being active and I can relate to that from my life.”