Ex-Wolves keeper Jamie Pardington signs for Larne but Ben Doherty could be on move

Football

Ben Doherty could be set to leave Larne and return to Derry City

As Glentoran continue their pursuit of Dundee’s Nial McGinn and former Cliftonville winger Daire O’Connor, Larne have signed English goalkeeper Jamie Pardington while teenage striker Conall Curran has returned to the club from his loan spell at Ballyclare Comrades.

Pardington joins the Invermen following his departure from Grimsby Town.

The 22-year-old began his senior career with Wolves before having loan spells at Bath City, Stratford Town, Dulwich Hamlit and Mansfield Town.

“Jamie comes highly recommended to us and we’re glad to be able to bring him in,” said Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

“At 6’5 Jamie is an imposing figure and a good build for a goalkeeper.

“We are looking forward to working with him and he will give us increased competition in the goalkeeping department.

“Jamie is also coming in from a full-time environment, with a good upbringing in the game through an English Premier League club.”

One player who could be leaving Larne is midfielder Ben Doherty who is expected to return to Derry City with Joe Thomson and Micheál Glynn likely to go in the opposite direction.

Former Institute, Glenavon and Coleraine attacking midfielder Doherty made 59 appearances for the Candystripes before departing for Glenavon on loan in 2018 and he has continued to develop at both the Bannsiders and Larne.

Linfield have been linked with a move for Kelty Hearts hitman Alfredo Agyeman.

The Fifers’ League One rivals Dunfermline and Falkirk are also keen on the 22-year-old while Salford City have had the powerful frontman watched.

Agyeman has struck eight goals in 28 appearances for John Potter’s side so far this season.

The former Queen’s Park man, who grew up in Italy and was on Inter Milan’s books before moving to Scotland at 14, is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to other clubs this month.

In the Championship, Ards have placed winger Salou Jallow on the transfer list.

And Dundela have signed former Glenavon winger Andy Hall.