‘Exceptional’ Rory Hale has quality written all over him, lauds Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton

Cliftonville 4 Carrick Rangers 0

Cliftonville's Ben Wilson is congratulated after scoring his second of the day against Carrick Rangers

Hale, who missed the final two games of last season and the opener to this campaign through suspension, has roared back onto the scene with two goals and three assists in two outings; his Man of the Match display against the Gers seeing him twice tee Ben Wilson up for close-range finishes before registering an eye-catching strike of his own.

Though injury has robbed the Reds of the services of Ryan Curran, Joe Gormley and Hale’s younger brother Ronan, Magilton has been thrilled with the impact Rory has made in a more attacking role.

“Rory’s versatility is one of his great strengths,” beamed the Cliftonville supremo.

“Sometimes it can be a negative, because then you’re shipped here, there and everywhere, but he has great energy and a huge impact. Not only does he possess that, but he also possesses quality when he gets into the final third, which is huge.

“The goal he’s scored and the assists today sum him up, and has done since I walked in through the door. He’s an exceptional player, in my opinion.”

On his side’s run of form, Magilton – who also saw Ronan Doherty net from the penalty spot – added: “Consistency really matters to us and our level of performance really matters to us.

“It’s a collective effort,” he continued. “We talk about intensity with and without the ball, and they’ve shown that through pre-season.

“It’s very difficult sometimes for a manager and a coaching staff to talk about this but, at the end of the day, the people that implement that are the players – and they deserve huge credit for what they’ve done, what they continue to do, and nothing’s going to change for us.

“It’ll be the same consistent messages and we’re getting the benefits of that.”

Wilson’s opener was the third time in as many games that the Solitude outfit have netted inside eight minutes but, despite expecting to be met with a fast start, Gers boss Stuart King knew that his luck was out when a slip by Ben Buchanan-Rolleston opened the door for the deadlock to be broken.

“You can get teams set up the best you can, you can do all the coaching you can but if somebody slips and someone puts the ball in the net, sometimes you just have to say hard lines, put your hands up and try to react to it,” he lamented.

“I thought there was a wee bit of a reaction, but the second goal’s killed us. It’s a penalty which was avoidable, which is the nicest way of putting it. We should have had a throw-in, but then Andrew (Mitchell) should have dealt with the ball in the box before giving away the penalty.

“We’re two down, backs to the wall and we knew it was going to be a tough day after that – but we’ve reacted well to being two down here before and given it a rattle. I was just a wee bit disappointed we didn’t really have a big effort at it.

“I thought we were very passive, and that’s a big disappointment.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside, Stewart (Berry 73), Addis (Storey 83), Gallagher, Rory Hale (McGuinness 73), Lowe, Robinson (Pepper 54), Doherty, Casey, Turner, Wilson (C Curran 83).

Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh.

CARRICK: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Cushley (Surgenor 61), Mitchell (Reece Glendinning 46), Buchanan-Rolleston (Maciulaitis 28), Crowe (McGuckin 61), Cherry, Purkis (Allen 61), Tilney.

Unused subs: McCauley, Montgomery.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon)

Man of the Match: Rory Hale

Match rating: 7/10