Expanding Premier Intermediate League to get Warrenpoint in was right call, claims Gerard Lawlor

Chief executive Gerard Lawlor stands by the Northern Ireland Football League’s decision to increase the Premier Intermediate League to 14 teams, a move that saved Warrenpoint Town’s League status.

Warrenpoint were facing the bleak prospect of dropping into regional football after they were denied both a Promotion and a Championship Licence due to an unpaid tax debt in April.

NIFL avoided such a scenario by increasing the third tier from 12 teams to 14, meaning the Milltown club — who finished second in last season’s Championship — dropped down only one division.

At the launch of the 2023/24 Playr-Fit Championship and PIL seasons, Lawlor said: “We have a new structure for the PIL, a structure that was not our initial plan but I still believe it was the right thing to do. I stand by the decision that was made by our board.

“The 14-team League gives us a new opportunity and something different for the new season.

“But we do need to examine things. Are there too many Cup games within the PIL? Have we got the structure right?”

Lawlor also stressed that NIFL have no intention of axing the third tier of domestic football in Northern Ireland.

“I was asked recently, ‘Is the PIL going to be scrapped?’ No, the PIL is not going to be thrown away,” he said.

“The PIL is an important part of our structure. It’s the feeder League for the Championship, which is in turn the feeder League for the Premiership.

“However, there could be a reorganisation of the pyramid of football in Northern Ireland and we will look at that alongside our partners in the Irish FA.

“But in the coming years, the Championship and the PIL remain vital Leagues. They are the bread and butter of what NIFL is about.

“I do think it’s crucial that the clubs in the Championship and the PIL have Premiership ambitions.

“I know that can sound a little crazy for some clubs, but if our clubs don’t have the aspiration to reach the promised land then they are just making up the numbers.

“Clubs must have a dream and strive towards reaching that goal. I know that’s not easy, but we are here to support our clubs and help them develop.”

This season’s PIL campaign is due to kick off on August 26, however doubts remain as to whether newly-promoted Coagh United will be allowed to participate in the League.

Coagh’s old Ballymena and Provincial League rivals Donegal Celtic have lodged an appeal with the Irish FA against the Hagan Park club’s right to field Aaron Campbell last season, as the forward was registered under the wrong date of birth.

Donegal Celtic’s case was heard by the IFA’s Appeals Committee on Tuesday night with a verdict expected before the end of the week.

The Championship campaign will kick-off this Saturday, with Portadown’s trip to Darragh Park to play Dergview the opening day’s most eye-catching fixture.

Lawlor believes both the Championship and PIL will provide plenty of excitement this season.

Both divisions will be sponsored by Playr-Fit, a sportswear company from Newry.

Lawlor said: “When you look around these Leagues, there are some Premiership-quality managers with the likes of Harry McConkey and Matthew Tipton in the Championship and Barry Gray in the PIL.

“People call these Leagues part-time, but I know the managers work full-time hours to improve their teams. And the players show incredible commitment and dedication.

“I’m expecting an exciting season. Portadown and Warrenpoint may be favourites, but I know they won’t have everything their own way.

“These are two Leagues that are often overlooked, but they are two vital Leagues for our game.

“And it’s fantastic that we have a new sponsor in Playr-Fit for the new season. I think it is a perfect fit for the new season and I’m looking forward to working with them.”