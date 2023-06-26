Experienced Declan O’Hara has a hunger for management following Cliftonville departure

Former Cliftonville coach Declan O’Hara is keen to return to work as quickly as possible after leaving Solitude.

With the arrival of new boss Jim Magilton and his number two Gerard Lyttle, O’Hara has left the coaching staff of the north Belfast club but doesn’t intend being idle for long.

When Paddy McLaughlin left Cliftonville in April to become Derry City’s assistant boss, O’Hara was appointed interim manager, taking the Reds into the European play-off final where they lost to Glentoran.

He understands that with a new management team, backroom changes tend to be inevitable but, while one door closes, he is looking for another to open.

“I think I’ve a lot to offer in the Premiership or the Championship as a manager or coach,” said former Reds defender O’Hara.

“I worked hard with Paddy over the last four-and-a-half years on systems, set ups, set plays and formations of other teams as well as on individual players so I feel I know the Irish League inside out and if anybody is looking for someone to come in and help them out, I would love to do it.

“The Irish League at the moment is brilliant and I love being part of it and I’m keen to get back to work in it.

“When you are managing or coaching, there is a lot more work behind the scenes but I enjoy that because it increases your knowledge of the game and I like doing that hard work to get the rewards.”

McLaughlin saw O’Hara as a key figure in the success he brought to the club, winning the League Cup and County Antrim Shield and taking the team into Europe after finishing runners-up to Linfield in 2022.

O’Hara clearly revelled in those experiences and being in charge of the senior team, albeit for a brief period, adding: “I loved it at Cliftonville. I was there coaching for a long time from Under-10s right up to the first team and enjoyed all of it.

“Unfortunately things came to an end. Obviously, Jim (Magilton) and Skin (Lyttle) have come in and brought in new staff which is totally understandable. That’s the way football works and I wish them all the best.

“When Paddy left to go to Derry City, I had four games in charge of the club and that was massive for myself and a great honour.”