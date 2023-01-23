Experienced players let us down, said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton after away day defeat at Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts 2 Glenavon 1

Travel sickness: Gary Hamilton hasn’t seen team win away in league since August

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton admitted they didn’t test Dungannon enough after another miserable away day.

The Lurgan side played for almost 20 minutes with an extra man after match-winner Michael O’Connor was red-carded.

But despite plenty of pressure, they struggled to land shots on target.

They now haven’t won away from home in the league since August.

Hamilton said: “When they went down to 10 men, we didn’t capitalise on that enough.

“We didn’t create enough chances and we gave away far, far too many free-kicks.

“It allowed Dungannon to slow the game and take their time and it played into their hands.

“That was poor because there are a lot of experienced players and that was the thing I was most cross about today.”

Glenavon led through Aaron Prendergast’s stunning free-kick midway through the first half.

Matthew Fitzpatrick had a header brilliantly saved soon afterwards, but Dungannon levelled through defender Mayowa Animasahun.

The Swifts turned it around when O’Connor converted a pass from Ben Cushnie in the second half.

But O’Connor was sent off 10 minutes later after an off-the-ball incident as both sides tussled.

Glenavon pushed deep into Dungannon’s half but, an effort from sub Jamie Doran aside, they failed to work goalkeeper Declan Dunne.

Hamilton added: “In terms of our second-half performance, we were camped in their half.

“They get one breakaway and score, but for the rest of it we dominated.

“We had lots of good deliveries into the box, lots of good balls from corner kicks and set-pieces and so on.

“But we weren’t aggressive enough, we didn’t get on the end of those balls, and it’s cost us the result.”

The Swifts are now within a point of moving out of the drop zone after a fourth straight home league win.

Boss Dean Shiels was impressed with both sides of their game on Saturday.

“We showed brilliant patterns of play and what we are about in possession but then out of possession we had to dig in,” he said.

“They made it difficult, they have good players and we had to show togetherness, especially going into the latter stages.”

Dungannon play Glentoran — now managed by ex-Swifts boss Rodney McAree — tomorrow night.

Shiels added: “We’ve performed brilliantly against Glentoran twice this season. We were really, really unfortunate not to win both games.

“They have got so much quality — their squad is by far the best in the country — so we know how hard it is going to be.

“But we’ve got momentum now and we look forward to the game. We will go there with no fear.”

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, McGee, Marron, Animasahun, Ruddy, Knowles, Bruna (S Scott 54), Campbell, Cushnie (Lynch 87), O’Connor, McCready (Mayse 87).

Subs not used: Nelson, Walsh, O’Kane, Moore.

GLENAVON: Brown, Ward, A Doyle (Doran 87), Birney, Wallace, Campbell, Baird (Garrett 77), Snoddy (Malone 77), McCloskey (Kerr 7), Prendergast, Fitzpatrick.

Subs not used: Matthews, Norton, Rogers.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown)

Man of the match: Mayowa Animasahun

Match rating: 8/10