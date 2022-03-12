Family matters for manager Paddy McLaughlin as he prepares to lead Cliftonville into League Cup final

The Reds boss opens up on his family’s support, doting on daughter Ava Grace and the death of beloved mother

Family and football. That’s all that matters to Paddy McLaughlin. Tomorrow afternoon, the Cliftonville manager will hope to lead his team to League Cup final glory against Coleraine at Windsor Park. Tomorrow evening, win or lose, he will be hugging his little daughter Ava Grace back home in Derry.