Fans are right to be upset with us, says Glentoran boss Mick McDermott after Ballymena United comdemn side to fifth defeat in a row

Ballymena United 2 Glentoran 0

A win for Ballymena United and boos for Glentoran at The Showgrounds yesterday as Sean Graham and Ryan Waide got the goals to give the hosts a deserved victory.

On a day when the Glens could have made up valuable ground on rival opponents, they slipped up to slump to their fifth defeat in a row, with manager Mick McDermott acknowledging the fans’ discontent.

“Our fans are quite right to feel upset,” said the Glentoran boss. “I’ll take it and the players will take it. They are entitled to their opinion. That’s the added pressure that comes with being at Glentoran.

After a pitch inspection in the morning, the game was given the green light despite freezing fog and arctic conditions, and the visitors started brightly with Danny Purkis showing menace.

But Ballymena eased into the game to gain the upper hand, probing a Glentoran defence that lacked the assurance of the start of the campaign.

That defence cracked after 24 minutes when Balymena opened Glentoran up down the left flank as Stevie McCullough found Waide, who fed Graham in an advanced position.

The 24-year-old raced into the box, turned Luke McCullough inside out and slotted past Aaron McCarey from the angle.

The Braidsiders could have doubled their lead four minutes later when Waide turned provider from the left and Josh Kelly’s instinctive glancing header flew just wide of the post.

The Glens awoke from their slumber to carry the fight to Ballymena till the end of the half, but didn’t do enough to unlock the home side.

Seanan Clucas was denied two headed efforts by Sean O’Neill in the Ballymena goal, Ruaidhri Donnelly tried his luck from a McCullough ball, but Ballymena’s resolute defence held firm.

The second period was a dogged affair and with both teams cancelling each other out early on, unable to plunder with conviction.

Mick McDermott swapped Ally Roy for Donnelly and on 83 minutes had a glorious opportunity to score, but hooked the ball over the bar to sum up Glentoran’s day.

David Jeffrey brought former Glentoran midfielder Jack Henderson on for the injured Kym Nelson and the 22-year-old played a crucial part in his former club’s downfall.

He won the ball in the middle of the park to thread a beautifully weighted ball to Waide, who arrowed a left foot shot past McCarey in fine style.

Glentoran fans booed and chanted ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’, and afterwards McDermott pointed to Tiernan Lynch at Larne last season as an example of patience bearing fruit.

“Look at Larne last year”, said McDermott. “They started really well then went through a run of bad form, people were calling for Tiernan (Lynch) to be sacked and Kenny Bruce had to defend his manager.

“I said at the time it would be wrong to move against the manager and we just have to get on with things where we are right now and focus on getting the next win.

“You have to believe, and I believe we can put another run together – maybe not 15 wins in a row again, because of our injuries, but another run, because we have the quality.”

Meanwhile, victorious manager David Jeffrey revealed he had some home truths to tell his players before kick-off, and the penny dropped.

“I didn’t mince my words”, said Jeffrey. “I told them we are not good enough not to be embroiled in a relegation dogfight, and I am not that good a manager notto be sacked.

“We have battled consistency, but we have a great bunch of boys in our dressing room and on our day, if we give everything we have, we are a match for any team in the division and Glentoran, in my opinion, have the most talented squad in the league.”

Ballymena United: O’Neill, Nelson, Whiteside, McDaid, Kelly (c), Waide, McCullough, Gibson, Keeley, Graham, Place. Subs; Williamson, Redman, McElroy, Kane, Henderson, McGrory, McVarnock.

Glentoran: McCarey, M Kane (c), McCullough, Marshall, J Donnelly, R Donnelly, Murray, McClean, Cloucas, Devlin, Purkis. Subs; Webber, Roy, Murphy, Smith, Plum, Wightman, McLaughlin.

Referee: Ross Dunlop (Carrickfergus).

Man of the Match: Ryan Waide

Match rating: 7/10