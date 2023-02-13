Fans are the real winners in this thrilling title race, says Stephen Baxter

Crusaders 3 Dungannon Swifts 0

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter says fans around the League are in for a real treat as the Premiership title race hurtles towards a thrilling conclusion.

The Crues’ 3-0 win at home to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday keeps the north Belfast side clinging to the coattails of the pacesetters.

Just five points separate the top five and there’s only four points between the top four.

Crusaders moved into fourth following their comfortable victory over the Swifts, sealed by goals from Jordan Forsythe, Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky.

The visitors contested the first goal, a penalty scored by Forsythe after Dean Curry handled in the area, but the Irish Cup holders turned on the power after the break with a quickfire double blast settling the contest.

“We all thought the title race would be really close, with the sides going head to head,” said the Crues chief. “Results can go either way, it’s a tight League and great for the fans watching.

“The crowds have been coming out in great numbers and supporting the League which is great, I’m really enjoying it.

“We have Glenavon up next and you expect a tough game against a well organised and drilled side. It’s a difficult test but we have to see what we can do to get a result. I was pleased with how we played in both halves,” said Baxter. “Football is like a chess game and you have to work out what you are doing over 90 minutes.

“I was exceptionally pleased with the way we dominated the ball and had most of the possession.”

The Swifts finished with 10 men after Ethan Magee was sent off for two cautions as he struggled to get to grips with the lively Heatley. Visiting boss Dean Shiels cut a frustrated figure after the penalty call left his side with an even bigger hill to climb.

“I thought the penalty decision was harsh,” he said. “The ball appeared to hit his chest, then his hand. Those are the defining moments when we were probably the better team leading up to that and in the game.

“The rules of the game are if there’s contact with another part of the body and then hits the hand then it’s not a penalty. That’s what happened and maybe the officials missed it.”

Crusaders: Tuffey, Burns (McKeown 83), Robinson, Lowry, Lecky (Ebbe 69), Forsythe, O’Rourke (Stewart 83), Winchester, Thompson (Caddell 69), Heatley, Clarke (Weir 69). Subs not used: Murphy, Boyd.

Dungannon Swifts: Dunne, Coyle (Walsh 53), Marron, Knowles, Campbell (O’Kane 79), Curry (Scott 79), Ruddy, McGee, Jenkins (O’Connor 69), Animasashun, Bruna (McCready 69). Subs not used: Nelson, Moore.

Referee: Declan Hassan.

Man of match: Paul Heatley

Match rating: 7/10.