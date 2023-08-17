Fans can roar Seasiders home again, says Bangor boss Lee Feeney

Lee Feeney has asked Bangor fans to come out in numbers once again for this evening’s Playr-Fit Championship clash with Dundela.

Last Friday night, Adam Neale’s second-half tap-in sealed a 1-0 win over arch rivals Ards in front of a crowd of more than 1,300 spectators at Clandeboye Park, where the Seasiders are now gearing up to host a Duns side coming off the back of a 4-0 victory over Ballyclare Comrades.

Feeney said: “Last Friday night was a brilliant occasions for the club. There was a huge crowd that got behind the team and it really made a difference.

“We know it will be another game against Dundela and a big support could make the difference again. The Duns are a very good team with a lot of Championship and Premiership experience. We will have to be right on our game if we want to get anything out of the match.

“I told the boys that they need to be hitting eight or nine out of 10 every week if they want to get results in this league and that’s exactly what it will take against Dundela.

“Results in this league are a bit up and down and every team is capable of beating each other so I won’t read too much into the results from last weekend.”

Tomorrow, Bangor’s derby foes Ards travel to the BMG Arena to play Annagh United in search of their first point of the season, while Ballinamallard United host Knockbreda.

Harland and Wolff Welders welcome Dergview to the Blanchflower Park, Institute face Newington at the Brandywell, and Portadown – who have just completed the signing of forward Kenny Kane from Ballymena United – travel to Dixon Park to play Ballyclare.