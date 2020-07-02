Fans could return for Irish Cup final as Coleraine seek solution to Curtis Allen eligibility issue

Coleraine have not given up hope that Curtis Allen could play in the Irish Cup semi-final against Ballymena United.

The Irish FA still hope fans will be able to attend this month's Irish Cup final.

It was confirmed yesterday that the two semi-finals, Ballymena United v Coleraine and Glentoran v Cliftonville, will kick off at 4pm and 8pm respectively at Windsor Park on Monday, July 27 but with no supporters in attendance.

All matches will be televised live by the BBC and teams will be allowed to make five substitutions in the games.

The Irish FA will then seek guidance from the NI Executive before any decision allowing fans to attend the Cup final at Windsor Park on July 31.

Meanwhile, Coleraine are investigating the possibility of Curtis Allen being eligible to play in the tournament.

The striker's contract was not extended by Glentoran and that led to fears the Bannsiders are unable to extend the loan of the player but it's understood Allen may be able to sign for Coleraine as he's now a free agent.

With his Glentoran contract expiring on June 30, the former Linfield frontman could be allowed to join another club.

Fifa have stated that if a contract expires during the Covid-19 crisis, the player is free to sign for anyone and the Irish FA cannot overrule the world governing body.

Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry says the club will seek clarification on the matter.