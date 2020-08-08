Fans in the stands are key to Irish League's October return, insists Coleraine chairman McKendry

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have set a provisional date of October 17 for the start of the new Premiership and Championship seasons - however doubts persist over the format of the leagues, cup competitions and whether fans will be allowed into stadiums.

NIFL felt it was important to give clubs a start date to work towards, but if the Covid-19 pandemic remains a serious health risk, the NI Executive will not allow sufficient numbers of fans into stadiums and the seasons will not start unless clubs are promised substantial funding.

Clubs have argued that the game is not financially sustainable unless up to 50% of stadium capacities can be reached on match days.

A 38-game league programme remains the desired format, but that would be a demanding fixture schedule for semi-professional players and leaves knockout competitions such as the League Cup vulnerable to being cut.

Some supporters, officials and players feel the start date could have been sooner, particularly after the Irish Cup was able to be concluded last month, but the major concern for clubs has been the return of fans to grounds.

Coleraine chairman and NIFL board member Colin McKendry said: "I think we needed to have a date. Unless we get fans into grounds, Irish League clubs can't afford to go into next season.

"Everything will come down to how the pandemic develops and what the NI Executive guidance is. We could bring that start date forward, if needs be, but at least clubs can plan ahead. Clubs should maximise the furlough scheme until fans can return."

NIFL said the date is subject to the outcome of appeals by relegated Institute and PSNI in regards to the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.

Institute were relegated from the Premiership after the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed with seven matches left to play due to the coronavirus pandemic, while PSNI suffered the drop from the Championship.

Both clubs have appealed those decisions.

Coleraine chief McKendry added: “If we get spikes of the virus we must react to that. Teams are playing friendlies with nothing to work towards, so we needed a date.

“I’d still like to have a 38-game season, and I think it’s doable, but it would involve midweek games. The League Cup may be looked at and I believe the league should be prioritised.

“I hope there will be no behind-closed-doors games. We’d like at least 50% of our fans to be admitted. We are talking to the Council about a one-way system at the ground, and if we do have to play without fans then we will need financial assistance, even government support.”

NIFL stated: “The League will seek to further engage a range of key stakeholders including the clubs, the Irish FA, the Department for Communities and the relevant local authorities.

“While we are pleased to announce the provisional start date, the NI Football League acknowledges the challenges our clubs face moving into the new season under the current restrictions. The League commits to continuing to call for financial and practical support from the IFA and NI Executive to ensure football can continue its vital contribution to the community.”

A provisional date for a return of the third-tier Premier Intermediate League will be no earlier than October 3 and will be confirmed once the dates for Irish FA cup competitions, including the League Cup, and divisional association cup competitions have been confirmed.

At Crusaders, Jordan Owens, Billy Joe Burns, Philip Lowry and Declan Caddell have agreed contract extensions while Coleraine have confirmed the signing of Evan Tweed from Institute.

Ballinamallard United say NIFL have concluded their review of the club’s licensing and “found no significant further action is required”.

The club added: “NIFL have made a small number of helpful recommendations in relation to the aspects they reviewed, which we are content to implement.”