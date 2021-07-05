Fans loving new Glentoran shirt as club launches kit from Harland and Wolff cranes

Glentoran’s Robbie McDaid and Patrick McClean pictured on the Harland and Wolff crane as the east Belfast club launched their new jerseys. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

Glentoran’s Robbie McDaid, Marcus Kane, Patrick McClean and Elliott Morris pictured on the Harland and Wolff crane as the east Belfast club launched their new jerseys. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker.

Glentoran paid tribute to its rich history as the club filmed its kit launch for the 2021/22 season on top of east Belfast’s famous Harland and Wolff cranes.

The Irish League side released its newest jerseys on Saturday ahead of their Europa League Conference first leg tie against Welsh opponents The New Saints at The Oval on Thursday.

Glens’ players Robbie McDaid, Elliot Morris, Marcus Kane and Patrick McClean all travelled to the Harland and Wolff site to take part in the promotional video.

Their retro-style home kit pays homage to some of the most popular Glentoran jerseys in its history, with red strips darting across the front of their home shirt on top of the traditional green background.

The 23-time Irish League champions, who will have their sights set on wrestling the Gibson Cup from arch-rivals Linfield this season, became the first British club to win a European trophy after lifting the Vienna Cup in 1914.

Several of their players who travelled to play in Vienna worked at the Belfast shipyard during this period and many would have worked on the Titanic three years previously.

Harland and Wolff said Glentoran has had a long association with the shipyard.

In 1899, club secretary TD Reid, organised the formation of the club into a limited company - primarily to give the workers in the Harland and Wolff shipyard the opportunity to invest in the club.

“Other prominent Harland and Wolff figures invested heavily in the newly structured club,” the company said in a statement.

“Amongst their number were the founders of H&W, both Lord Pirrie and Gustav Wolff.

“Both Lord Pirrie and Wolff invested over £400 into the club at the turn of century, a figure that would now sit at over £12,500.

“At Harland and Wolff, we are committed to supporting the local community and supporting those clubs, societies and groups that share in Belfast’s rich history.”

Glentoran’s home shirt seems to have gone down well with its fans on social media as Johnny Wallace said: “Absolutely beautiful get in.”

Paul Ellis added: “Outstanding once again, both the design of the shirt and the promo video. Goosebumps all over, especially as an ex shipyard worker.”

Alan Tumilson said the video launch was “awesome”.

“Tip of the hat to our classic shirts and a new one to continue the dynasty. Love it,” he said.