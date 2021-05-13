Fans set to return to outdoor sport as 1,000 expected to attend Irish Cup final

Ballymena fans at last season's Irish Cup final. Supporters are also set to be able to attend this season's showpiece game. Pic: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Next week's Irish Cup final at Mourneview Park is set to welcome 1,000 supporters with other sports fans across Northern Ireland due to be permitted to return to stadiums from an indicative date of May 24.

While confirmation is still to come from the Stormont Executive, it is understood that up to 500 fans will be allowed to watch outdoor sporting events, with the Cup final permitted double that number.

That means Tuesday's Irish Cup semi-finals, in which Larne take on Crusaders and Linfield face Ballymena United, are due to be the last Irish League ties played without supporters, with 500 supporters to watch each of the last two rounds of Premiership fixtures (May 25 and 29) and the subsequent European play-offs in the first week of June.

Saturday, December 19 was the last date a few hundred fans were allowed to attend an Irish League game.

Ulster Rugby fans haven’t been allowed to cheer on their team at the Kingspan Stadium since 500 attended the European Champions Cup opener against Toulouse on December 11.

The same number are now due to be eligible to attend the Rainbow Cup clash with the Scarlets on Saturday, May 29. The last time fans had unrestricted access to the home of Ulster Rugby was back in February 22, 2020 when 13,829 attended the 20-10 win over the Toyota Cheetahs.

Fans have also been unable to attend GAA fixtures but the improved Covid-19 picture has raised hopes some supporters will be able to attend Ulster Championship matches from the end of next month.

There is also fresh optimism in the south with Minister for Sport Jack Chambers confirming that fans will be back at sporting events in July.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says the return of fans will be a huge lift for everyone.

“It would be phenomenal,” said Jeffrey. “I’ve said all year I’m very thankful we’re playing and I’m very thankful we’ve been able to live stream games to be able to include supporters to at least be involved in some way, but there’s nothing like having supporters at matches. If it’s safe, that’s the big thing, and we can do it in the right way then that would be tremendous.”