Fans voted in favour of Sunday football with their feet, now IFA must bring rules in line

Proposal could open the door for a new-look Premiership schedule

If the NI Football League’s proposal to alter the Sunday football rule at tonight’s Irish FA AGM is passed, it will signal a significant shift for football in Northern Ireland.

But you could be forgiven for wondering what all the fuss is about. After all, it has been 15 years since Glentoran defeated Bangor 1-0 at The Oval in the Irish League’s first ever Sunday fixture.

And while Sunday football hasn’t become commonplace since that day, we have witnessed the Irish Cup Final, the League Cup Final and several home Northern Ireland internationals played on a Sunday — with only a small number of dissenters.

But tonight’s proposal is likely to make Sunday football a regular feature of the Irish League campaign, rather than an oddity used in specific circumstances — such as moving this year’s Irish Cup decider between Ballymena United and Crusaders to a Sunday to avoid a clash with the King’s Coronation or when a club competes in European competition on a Thursday night and requires an extra rest day.

NIFL has put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that states “no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so” to include the caveat “this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League”.

How does this change things? Well, at the moment, for a match to be played on a Sunday, both clubs must agree.

This differs from a Friday night or a Saturday, where — with a enough notice and the agreement of NIFL — the home side can move the fixture away from 3pm on a Saturday.

Essentially, this is a bit of housekeeping that brings Sunday in line with the other days of the week and brings Northern Ireland in line with every other football nation in Europe.

Some football fans, players and officials with strong religious beliefs may disagree with the proposed change. But, just like other facets of society — such as attending a gig or visiting a restaurant — no one can be forced to participate in an event they don’t want to attend.

While the were was plenty of noise from religious groups when the Irish FA announced its intention to play this year’s Irish Cup Final on a Sunday, it did not affect the crowd.

In fact, 9,688 attended the tussle between Ballymena and the Crues, compared to the 7,598 that turned out for the Saturday Final between the clubs in 2022.

Fans have voted with their feet, and both the Irish FA and NIFL are wise to listen to that.

The new Sunday rule will also open up the possibility of a ‘weekend of football’ for Sports Direct Premiership games, with matches split across Friday, Saturday and Sunday — a move that would allow football lovers to attend several games in one weekend. It’s a formula that has served the League of Ireland well.

Tonight’s AGM could also be seen as a dry-run for other potential Irish League-specific changes NIFL may wish to put before the IFA’s member clubs in the future.

With Irish League teams still struggling to fulfil their potential in Europe — no club from Northern Ireland has ever played in the group stages of Uefa competition unless you count Ards and Cliftonville’s bizarre Intertoto Cup voyages in the mid-90s — the appeal of summer football is growing.

With Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill — a powerful figure within the Irish FA — an advocate for changing seasonality, there is a sense that change may be on the way. Certainly, NIFL officials will be emboldened if tonight’s proposal passes the IFA’s member clubs.

Sunday football isn’t the only big amendment on the agenda. There is a proposal to restrict clubs playing footballers aged under 16 proposed by the IFA “for the purpose of safeguarding”.

In September, Glenavon’s Christopher Atherton made headlines across the globe when he played in the Lurgan Blues’ 6-0 win over Dollingstown, aged just 13.

While young Christopher received the plaudits, some criticised the Mourneview Park club for playing the young teen in an adult match. Glenavon are far from the only men’s side to field kids aged under 16 in first team games, while its commonplace in women’s football.

The proposal reads: “Players must attain the age of 16 by the end of the current playing season (May 31 for the men’s game and October 31 for the women’s game) before they can be deemed suitable by their club and eligible to play adult football.”

In advance of tonight’s meeting, the Irish FA Safeguarding Service Delivery Manager consulted with all Leagues regarding the proposal and it was noted that no dissent had been received.

However, Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin — who made his senior debut for Ballymena United aged just 15 — believes that experience did him no harm.

“I believe if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” he said.

“Especially back when I made my debut nine years ago. The League was more physical. There were more tough-tackling defenders than there are now, and if I felt it was okay back then, I definitely feel it is okay now.”

There’s certainly plenty at stake at tonight’s AGM