Fast start to season is vital in pursuit of Premiership title, says Chris Shields

Chris Shields and Linfield face Pogon Szczecin in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier

Linfield hero Chris Shields says he’s confident the Blues will make a strong start to the Premiership season — in contrast to the European hangover they suffered a year ago.

David Healy’s side were left distraught and demoralised when they lost a Europa Conference League Play-Off at home to Latvian side RFS on penalties.

The Blues struggled for early momentum and as the campaign unfolded they were unable to reel in Larne who celebrated their first top flight title.

Linfield are already starting to think about their League prospects even though their European commitments are not over.

The Blues are in Poland for the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier against Pogon Szczecin, but they are close to the European exit door after a 5-2 defeat at Windsor Park.

The Polish side showed their quality in the first leg but Linfield were also architects of their own downfall with a few lapses in concentration.

Whatever happens in Szczecin, former Dundalk and Bray Wanderers ace Shields expects his side to hit the ground running when the opening Premiership fixtures come think and fast.

“They are a good side with a good European pedigree, and they have performed very well in their domestic league,” said the experienced midfielder.

“Mistakes cost you in Europe and they punished us.

“We know that you can’t make those errors against quality sides. It’s a good learning curve for the younger lads in Europe for the first time but for the more experienced lads it’s frustrating.

“I would be demanding of a strong start and certainly better than last year.

“You can be stop start and then it takes you a while to get going. If you start a campaign like that it’s tough to play catch up.

“We have four games in ten days and you want to win them.

“It’s something you get used to and it can happen, especially when there’s a postponement like what happened with the Cliftonville opener.

“What happened to us a year ago was a freak game that probably lingered in the mind of a few players but there is no point in thinking about it now.

“Half the squad now didn’t experience it and now the focus is on winning the title back. Second place is never good enough at Linfield. Everyone’s aim is to win the League title back, and if it’s not you are in the wrong squad.”

The 32-year-old says he hopes the travelling Linfield fans can enjoy the second leg without encountering any hassle.

Supporters have been advised not to show club colours while travelling to the game.

The Polish club were banned from having away fans at the first leg tie in Belfast due to crowd trouble in Denmark against Brondby last year, however home supporters are allowed into the venue known as Stadion Miejski im. Floriana Krygiera.

The UEFA ruling led to a security and logistical headache for the Irish League side with over 100 Pogon supporters attempting to enter Windsor Park on the night of the game, while a few were told to leave during the tie.

“I’m sure when fans saw the draw they looked forward to Poland which was accessible and a good trip,” added Shields.

“Fans spend their hard-earned money to follow their team and hopefully they can cheer us on with no trouble.

“You don’t want to see anything silly happening.”