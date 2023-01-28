Fearless Portadown will have nothing to lose in ‘free hit’ against us, says Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns

One win from 24 starts leaves Niall Currie’s boys clinging perilously to Danske Bank Premiership survival. They have been cut adrift at the bottom — 12 points behind 11th-placed Dungannon Swifts.

With merely 14 games remaining, it’s going to take a miracle for the Ports to beat the drop. But Johns reckons their dire situation will make Currie’s team even more dangerous — they now have nothing to lose.

“They may be at the bottom of the table, but this will be a free hit for them — they’ll not be expected to do anything,” said the former Coleraine shotstopper.

“They can play without fear. Every team raises their game against us, and Portadown will be no different, we are wary of that. Portadown are battling for their lives and, on paper we’ll be big favourites.

“But Niall had come in and brought in his own players, he’s made quite a few changes to the squad. He’s a very good manager. He seems to do very well at every club he’s at.

“He’s brought a resilience to the Portadown team. We played them a few times already this season and they proved very hard to beat. We’ll be taking nothing for granted, that’s for sure.

“The last time we were at Shamrock Park, we only made it easy for ourselves in the last five minutes of the game. The previous 85 minutes, it was a very tough game. Portadown were well in it... we know it will be another tough, tough fixture.

“The Portadown pitch is always very heavy, so we are expecting a battle. In saying that, it will be no worse than Windsor Park is at the minute, so we are well used to that.”

David Healy’s boys are coming off the back of a midweek defeat by Crusaders at Seaview.

Goals from Jordan Forsythe and Philip Lowry condemned the Blues to their sixth defeat of the campaign. They now trail League leaders Cliftonville by four points.

“We were written off earlier in the season after a poor run, but we are still in and around where we need to be,” added Johns. “There is still everything to play for.

“Admittedly, we haven’t been playing our best football against the better sides. Hopefully, that will turn over the next few games... it will need to if we want to win the League title.

“Crusaders battled really well in midweek, they were very physical, and they took the chances that fell to them.

“We had a few chances later in the game, which could have got us back into it. If one of those had gone in, it could have been different, but it just didn’t pan out the way we wanted.

“Obviously, as a goalkeeper, I don’t like conceding goals — no goalkeeper does. I’ve conceded a few recently, which we are not happy about as a team.”

Johns missed out in the recent County Antrim Shield defeat by Larne — a game where his understudy David Walsh sustained a serious head injury when he rushed off his line to prevent a certain goal from Thomas Maguire.

“Thankfully, David is back on the mend again, he’s recovering really well,” added Johns. “A lot of the swelling in his face has gone down and he’s looking more like himself.

“Hopefully, we’ll have him back in full training soon... he’s a good goalkeeper. It was a bad injury, it was horrendous at the time.

“It was actually a very good challenge on the fella (Maguire), it was a very important part of the game. It was a game-saving challenge.”