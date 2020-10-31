Fears for Bobby Burns injury as 'road of recovery' ahead following clash in Glentoran's defeat to Coleraine

It's feared Northern Ireland Under 21 international Bobby Burns faces a long spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off during Glentoran's defeat to Coleraine on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at the Oval from English League Two side Barrow, had to leave the field after a tackle that saw Coleraine striker James McLaughlin sent off.

"I believe it's a bad one for Bobby," Coleraine boss Oran Kearney told Radio Ulster. "I can't really comment on the tackle until I see it on TV.

"No matter what, the sad thing is that Bobby has a road of recovery ahead of him and we wish him well for that."

It's a huge blow for Burns who had been hoping a brief spell back in the Irish League could finally kick-start his full-time career across the Irish Sea.

Having initially joined Hearts from Glenavon and made a breakthrough in the Scottish Premiership, a temporary spell in Australia with Newcastle Jets came before a summer move to Barrow.

An injury niggle in pre-season paved the way for the move back to Northern Ireland until January.

As regards his own player, Kearney insisted there was no malice in the challenge on McLaughlin's behalf.

"I've spoken to James and he's distraught," said the Bannsiders boss. "He's a hard player and he gives as good as he gets but one thing he has never done in my time at Coleraine is try to hurt anybody. I would stand over him from that point of view.

"He's disappointed and will take a bit of consoling."