February schedule will be crucial to Portadown’s hopes of Premiership survival: Niall Currie

Niall Currie has laid down a major challenge to his players as he attempts to pull off a great escape from relegation.

The Portadown manager has set a daunting target of banking three League wins in February — which is more than they have recorded in 25 games so far.

Indeed, the Ports have picked up points in only three matches so far, having had their 3-1 win over Newry City overturned due to a player eligibility issue.

With 13 matches to go and a gap of a dozen points between them and second-bottom Dungannon Swifts, the Ports have almost reached the stage where every game enters the must-win category and Currie sees three victories from the next four — starting at Ballymena United on Saturday before a trip to Cliftonville and then back-to-back home games against Glenavon and Ballymena — being key.

“I think we need nine points in February,” stated Currie. “We’re going to give the players a challenge — and I think it is possible.”

The Ports’ fixture list does provide a realistic possibility of an escape.

Five of their next six games are against their bottom-six rivals, who they will then meet again in April after the split comes.

“If we can get nine points in February then there is light at the end of the tunnel and we get ourselves within shooting distance of the teams above us,” added Currie.

“If we can get to that position then we have to play them all in the split and will have two opportunities against them all.

“February is vital with the teams we have coming up and I do think we have an opportunity.

“We will set that target and we will challenge the boys.”

Despite crashing out of the Irish Cup 3-0 to Glentoran last weekend, Currie took encouragement from his team’s performance.

Now it is a twin challenge, with Currie demanding that his players produce more of the same in the games to come.

“Hopefully we are coming into a run of games now where we are going to have a real chance, but it will be about making sure our levels are like they were against Glentoran and not like they were the week before against Linfield,” said Currie.

“If we can keep at the level we showed for a long period of the game against Glentoran then there are points ahead that we can pick up, there’s no doubt.

“It boils down to making sure we keep our levels right and if we can get to levels like that in every game then we think we can pick some points up over the rest of the season.”

The Ports’ record of conceding 65 goals and scoring only nine is a major reason why they are stuck at the bottom of the table.

Currie has moved to remedy both issues, bringing in Cathair Friel, Paul McElroy and Alan O’Sullivan in attack and he praised 20-year-old goalkeeper Ondrej Mastny, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, despite being beaten three times on his debut against the Glens.

“He came in and was fantastic. I thought he was super, a really good debut,” said Currie.

“He commanded his area and a couple of good saves, so it was all positive from him.”