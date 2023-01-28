Financial muscle of top six sides means the Premiership is two Leagues in one, says Newry City’s Daniel Hughes

Newry City's Daniel Hughes (right) feels bottom six sides face uphill fight in the League — © INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Daniel Hughes believes the Danske Bank Premiership is now two Leagues within one with the top six flexing their financial muscles.

Newry City are in the bottom half looking to grab an advantage over teams around them while the top six eye the League title and qualification for Europe.

Seventh place offers a route to Europe but it’s a difficult one and sixth placed Glentoran are 11 points ahead of Ballymena United who have played a game more.

“It’s two Leagues really,” he agued. “There’s not so much a gulf in class and we know sides in the bottom six can take points off the top six but when you look at squad depth it’s hard for the sides in the bottom half catch them.

“There’s a lot of football played over the season and if you don’t have that squad depth you will struggle more. The top sides have more options.

“It’s hard to compete with the full-time sides on and off the pitch. The danger is that gap between sixth and seventh gets bigger.”

Darren Mullen’s men will come up against a title challenger tomorrow when second placed Larne visit The Showgrounds.

“I think Larne can stay in title contention as they have a fantastic squad and have just lifted the County Antrim Shield – they know what it takes to win trophies,” added Hughes.

“It was only going to be a matter of time before they challenged for the title.

“Larne are strong all over the park, every time you play them you can end up chasing shadows.

“You might only get a few chances while they create a lot.

“If we can frustrate them and stay in the game we can have a chance.

“All the top teams are performing, you can’t rule any of them out.

“I’d like to see Cliftonville win it but it’s all to fight for. Glentoran have games in hand and Rodney (McAree) is a brilliant coach. I worked with hm at Dungannon and he will do really well at the Glens.”

City picked up a point in a scoreless draw at Ballymena United this week but they know second from bottom Dungannon Swifts are breathing down their necks.

“Our performance against Ballymena United was better, although we were decent enough against Crusaders and Coleraine,” added Hughes.

“I thought we were the better team against United and we will need a strong performance to get a result against Larne.

“We knew Dungannon would start picking up points hopefully we can stay in front.”