Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen ponders permanent Linfield switch

Eetu Vertainen is currently on loan from Scottish club St Johnstone

Eetu Vertainen is happy to consider making a full-time switch to Linfield this summer.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed last month that the Blues are keen to offer the Finnish striker a contract to remain at the club long term after he completes his loan from St Johnstone at the end of the season.

After making what he described as an ‘easy decision’ to return to the Irish League last summer for a second spell at the club after initially joining the Windsor Park club in January of last year, the 23-year-old has hit 17 goals so far this season – including a recent run of nine goals in as many games.

Vertainen has a bigger decision to make this summer when he will become a free agent upon the expiry of his deal at St Johnstone.

Welsh league champions, The New Saints, are also reportedly interested in snapping up Vertainen.

But the frontman feels at home at Linfield, making committing his future to the club a very real prospect. “It wasn’t a big decision to come back this season,” said Vertainen.

“It was something that I wanted to do, it was a familiar place for me and I knew what I would get from here, I knew I would play and score goals and it’s a good league for me now.

“I can’t say anything about next season, I have no idea what is going to happen.

“We will see. Everything is open and I am open to anything.”