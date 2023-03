‘First and foremost I’m a winner’: Sean O’Neill on success with Crusaders and dressing room pranks

Crusaders goalkeeper Sean may enjoy playing pranks but no-one is more dedicated or competitive – and he’s the medals to prove it

Family time: Crusaders goalkeeper Sean O’Neill with wife Niamh and daughters Orah (4) and Bria (five months). Credit: Peter Morrison

Graham Luney Mon 19 Jul 2021 at 06:07