First European tour has Cliftonville Ladies bursting for more, beams Kirsty McGuinness

Kerry Beattie was Glentoran Women's hat-trick hero in their 11-0 victory over Ballymena United Women

Kirsty McGuinness is already setting her sights on future Women’s Champions League adventures, even before Cliftonville Ladies’ current one comes to an end.

Wednesday night’s 8-1 defeat to Portuguese giants Benfica showed the Reds how big a step up it is to the elite of European football, and despite that heavy loss, they want more.

Their task doesn’t get an awful lot easier in the Group Six Third/Fourth-Place Play-Off against BIIK-Shymkent of Kazakhstan, who lost 1-0 to SFK Riga in their Semi-Final tie.

The nine-in-a-row Kazakh champions – they won doubles in seven of those seasons – are used to going much further than this.

Four times in the last six campaigns they have reached the last-16, losing to German giants Bayern Munich in both 2020 and 2021, while in 2018 they were beaten at the same stage by eventual winners Lyon.

“We’re really excited about the game. After the result against Benfica, we want to put in a good performance and hopefully get a win,” said McGuinness, whose superb shot from distance led to the corner from which her sister Caitlin made history as Cliftonville Ladies’ first-ever European goalscorer.

“We’ve trained well, trained hard and hopefully that will feed into the performance.

“It’s been a great experience. Obviously, this is our first time as a squad (in Europe), and Cliftonville Ladies itself haven’t been here before.

“We have learnt a lot from it, and hopefully a lot that we can take into the future if we ever come back.”

The Reds’ European participation allowed Glentoran Women to open up a nine-point lead on the defending champions in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership title race, with the Glens hammering Ballymena United Women 11-0 on Friday.

The goals flowed from minute one as Kerry Beattie opened the scoring before Emily Wilson and Joely Andrews each scored twice in the first half.

Beattie completed her hat-trick with two more before the hour mark – the first a penalty – either side of substitute Megan Neill getting on the mark.

Demi Vance scored straight from a corner before Chloe McCarron drove home to take it to double figures and Rachel Rogan turned it up to 11 two minutes from time.

Crusaders Strikers tightened their grip on third-place with a 1-0 win over Sion Swifts Ladies, with Amy McGivern scoring the second-half winner.

Meanwhile, the Irish FA have announced that the first home Nations League game against Albania on Tuesday, September 26 will be played at Seaview.

It will be Northern Ireland’s first home game under new manager Tanya Oxtoby, a first home outing since last November’s 1-0 friendly win over Italy and only the second home match since the World Cup qualifier against England in April 2022.