First ever Lisburn derby to be broadcast live

Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League

Next week’s Lisburn derby will be the first ever Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League game to be broadcast live.

Tuesday night’s clash between Ballymacash Rangers and Lisburn Distillery will streamed live on the Northern Ireland Football League’s YouTube channel, as part of an initiative that will several Championship and PIL games broadcast live across the current season.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “The Premiership gets a lot of attention, but these two divisions are the bread and butter of what we do at NIFL.

“The broadcast of live Lough 41 Championship and PIL matches through official NIFL channels is an exciting development that will benefit both clubs and fans as we grant greater access to live action.”

It’s first time the two Lisburn clubs will clash in competitive action, following Ballymacash’s promotion into league football. Last term, Lee Forsythe men won the Mid Ulster Intermediate A title, before defeating Ballymena and Provincial League champions St James’ Swifts in a promotion play-off.

The Cash are second in the third tier, just behind league leaders Bangor on goal difference. Barry Johnston’s Distillery are 10th, just four points above the relegation zone.

Commentary on the live stream will be provided by Johnny Dunlop and ex-Linfield captain Michael Gault. Kick-off at the Bluebell is set for 7.45pm.