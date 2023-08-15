First half flurry gives Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville victory over Newry City

Newry City 0 Cliftonville 3

New Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton’s perfect start as boss continued on Tuesday evening, as his side were much too strong for Newry City, sailing to a 3-0 win at The Showgrounds.

Though they will have tougher tests down the road, the result makes it back-to-back 3-0 victories for Magilton to begin his Cliftonville career. On the other hand, whilst Newry probably weren’t as bad as the score-line suggests, new manager Gary Boyle will have to analyse a leaky defence which has shipped six goals in their two home games.

Norwich loanee Sean Stewart was a constant thorn in Newry’s side down the left flank all evening, whilst Rory Hale and Ronan Doherty’s link-up play through the middle was crucial to the visitors’ second and third goals.

On nine minutes, from a Chris Gallagher corner, Jamie Robinson headed back across goal, and although Joe Gormley’s shot was blocked, Luke Turner was able to convert on the rebound to put the away side ahead.

The Reds threatened again when Doherty’s through ball sent Gormley in behind, but his touch was too heavy, and Steven Maguire gathered. The veteran striker injured himself in the process and was replaced by Hale, who would go on to play a starring role.

Midway through the first half, Newry showed signs of life as Adam Salley forced Nathan Gartside into action, but just as they appeared to be growing into the game, a slick one-touch passing move saw Doherty, Hale and Wilson combine with the striker applying the finishing touch to score his first goal for the club.

Magilton’s side smelled blood in the water and minutes later it was 3-0 as they once again cut the Newry defence open. Turner supplied the ball into the channel to Doherty, and he cut it back for Hale to finish just after the half hour mark.

Newry introduced experienced striker Daniel Hughes at half-time as they sought to put Cliftonville under pressure, but the away side remained on top in the second period.

Wilson had an audacious attempt as his shot from the halfway line flew just inches over the bar, and Hale stung Maguire’s fingertips twice in a matter of minutes. However, there wasn’t to be a fourth goal on the night as the action petered out late on.

Newry City: Maguire, King, N Healy, McKeown (McGovern 76), C O’Connor, Salley, Martin, Forde, Newell (B Healy 62), Poynton (HT), Owens (Mooney 69).

Unused subs: Murphy, M O’Connor, Magennis.

Cliftonville: Gartside, Stewart, Addis, Gallagher (Curran 72), Lowe, Robinson, Doherty, Gormley (Hale 17), Casey (Pepper 72), Turner, Wilson (Berry 79).

Unused subs: Odumosu, McDonagh, McGuinness.

Referee: Andrew Davey

Match Rating: 5/10

Man of the Match: Rory Hale.