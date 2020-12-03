'First of many': Larne hero Jeff Hughes aiming to kick-off after ending long trophy wait for hometown club

There could have no more fitting a way to end the club's 33-year wait for another top tier trophy.

When Conor Devlin made his second save of the penalty shoot-out, giving Larne's fifth penalty-taker the chance to deliver the County Antrim Shield, who else would step forward but Jeff Hughes?

The former Northern Ireland international, who enjoyed fruitful spells at the likes of Crystal Palace, Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers in England, returned to his local club in 2018 with a dream of breaking new ground for Larne.

He managed to make the first major stride into the big time when his spot-kick hit the back of the net to seal only the club's third top level trophy, adding to the Ulster Cup successes of 1954 and 1987.

"It's fantastic. We went the long way around it but we got there in the end," he smiled.

"I was actually very nervous (before the penalty). Usually I'm not too bad but that got to me a wee bit. I was relieved to see the keeper go the wrong way and get the first trophy in 33 years."

With the financial backing of Purple Bricks owner Kenny Bruce and a squad of full-time professionals, there are even bigger ambitions than the County Antrim Shield, however.

The club are currently perched at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership, a point clear of defending champions Linfield. How he would love the first Larne captain to get his hands on the Gibson Cup."We have a five year plan in place with Tiernan (Lynch - manager) and Kenny (Bruce)," he said. "We have signed certain players to play a certain way. I think we're a wee bit ahead of schedule but hopefully this is the first (trophy) of many."

Boss Lynch, who has led the club since before the financial windfall arrived, echoed his captain's sentiments.

“I’m so proud of the players," he said.

“It was a hard fought game but thankfully we came through in the end in the shoot-out and it’s a great moment for the club to lift our first trophy in 33 years.

“Hopefully it’ll give us confidence for the challenges ahead. This can be the start of something big.”