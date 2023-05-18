First Women's All-Island Cup draw made with five Irish League teams involved

In attendance at the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup draw at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin, are, from left, Chloe Singleton of Athlone Town, Demi Vance of Glentoran and Courtney Maguire of Shelbourne. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The draw for the inaugural Women’s All-Island Cup took place today, with former five Irish League teams in the competition.

Back-to-back League of Ireland champions Shelbourne have been drawn against Galway United, Athlone Town and Linfield in Group One.

The competition will begin next month with the group games kicking off on June 18 and the final taking place on July 16. This ensures domestic football will continue to be played during the Women’s Premier Division’s break this summer, which was designed to aid Ireland’s World Cup preparations.

All 11 Women’s Premier Division sides are taking part along with five clubs from the Northern Ireland Football League

“I think we got a tough group with Athlone Town, Galway United and Linfield,” said Shelbourne goalkeeper Courtney Maguire, after the draw was made at FAI Headquarters this afternoon.

“I’m looking forward to it. I think the competition is a great addition, the standards are only going to go up now against new teams. There hasn't been a league cup now in a while so I think it did come as a bit of a surprise but it’s great timing with the World Cup coming up this summer.

“It’s a long break,” added the Reds number one, with a two-month break scheduled for the Women's Premier League beginning on June 10.

“If we didn’t have this it would have been two months off so I’m excited to get going. You don’t know what you are coming up against with the teams from Northern Ireland so we all have to put out our strongest teams and put in our best performance to get the results.

“The top five teams are only separated by a few points so it's definitely a tight league,” said Maguire, with Shels currently in third, three points off the top after nine games.

“I don't think anyone knows what will happen by the end of it and who could come up. It's very tight but hopefully we can just keep getting the three points each week, that's our main focus.

“I think this league is a great watch. TG4 have been covering the games which is great to see. We had almost 1000 supporters at the Shamrock Rovers game, and even more are probably watching it at home.

“I think a lot more people are getting interested in the league. Our women's game is growing constantly each week. I think more people want to get involved in it.”

Women’s All-Island Cup draw

Group One

Galway United Athlone Town Linfield Shelbourne

Group Two

Wexford Youths Shamrock Rovers Glentoran Peamount

Group Three

Derry City Sligo Rovers Cliftonville Bohemians

Group Four

Treaty United Cork City Crusaders DLR Waves

Fixtures

Group Stage - Round 1 | June 18 Group Stage - Round 2 | June 25 Group Stage - Round 3 | July 2 Semi-Finals | July 9 Final | July 16