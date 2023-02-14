Fit-again Dean Curry fired up for Dungannon Swifts’ survival push

Dean Curry has been a frustrated onlooker through injury this season — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Dungannon Swifts defender Dean Curry says he wants to forget five months of injury frustration and focus on steering the club away from relegation trouble.

The 28-year-old made his comeback against Crusaders at the weekend, playing 52 minutes in the 3-0 defeat.

It was his first appearance since September 23, and his return is a boost for manager Dean Shiels heading into a crucial period, with games against Newry City, Portadown and Carrick Rangers looming.

First, they host Larne, who are top of the table on goal difference. Curry admits tonight’s game will be a tough test but, with just 11 League games left, feels they have to target points from every match.

“Games are running out and we have to try and beat every team now,” he said.

“Larne are flying, to be fair to them, they are pushing for the League, but we are in a battle and dogfight of our own.

“We have to believe — that first-half performance on Saturday just proves we can work as a team and defend as a group.

“We just need to cut the silly mistakes out, keep working hard and I don’t see why we can’t get the points we need.”

Curry, who joined from Ballinamallard last summer, admits it has been frustrating to spend so much of the season out.

“It was great to be back on Saturday. I know we’ve been beaten 3-0, but 19 weeks is a long time out,” he added.

“I’ve been watching most of the season rather than playing, and I’m not going to lie — it has been depressing.

“Even to get back on the pitch feels amazing.

“It has been so frustrating, especially at the start when the team was struggling but, to be fair, we have started to pick up results since November.

“I know (Saturday) hasn’t gone too well but you could still see positives in our first -half performance where we were working hard together.”

A harsh handball call against Curry led to the Crues’ opener. In the second-half, goals from Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky made sure of the points.

Curry felt the penalty was a key moment. He believes too many big decisions have gone against Dungannon this season, but admits they have to defend better too.

“It bounced, spun, hit me on the leg, then my chest and then my arm. If my arm is down beside me, what do you want me to do?” he added.

“If my arm is away up, then fair enough, but it’s one of those decisions that always seems to go against you at places like this.

“It’s frustrating because I honestly thought we were the better team in the first-half.

“We played well, defended well and we didn’t give much away.

“It’s just disappointing how we conceded the two goals after the penalty but we will move on.”