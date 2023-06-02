Fitzpatrick can get Blues firing again, says Ferguson

Linfield legend Glenn Ferguson believes Matthew Fitzpatrick will help the Blues rediscover their ruthless streak next season.

David Healy’s side saw their hopes of a fifth consecutive title shattered by Larne and the Blues boss has kicked off a major summer reshuffle ahead of another Gibson Cup challenge.

After letting experienced players leave including Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn, Eetu Vertainen and Kyle Lafferty, the Linfield chief has already welcomed Fitzpatrick, former St Johnstone forward John Robertson and Northern Ireland Under-21 international Jack Scott to Windsor Park.

Fitzpatrick makes the switch from Glenavon, just as Ferguson did in 1998 before helping the Blues claim six titles and four Irish Cups.

Read more Linfield legend Glenn Ferguson believes Matthew Fitzpatrick can thrive on Windsor Park stage

After scoring 19 league goals for the Lurgan Blues last season, the 28-year-old hopes to breathe fresh life into Linfield’s attacks and Ferguson is backing him to be a smash hit.

“It’s a great signing for the club and is close to what you think is a number nine striker which you don’t see often now,” said ‘Spike’, who is Linfield’s head of youth.

“Hopefully it will go well for him. You need to take the opportunities when they come. Robbie McDaid got injured and Kyle Lafferty didn’t have much luck but Matthew is a goalscorer and now has a great opportunity to make a name for himself.

“There is pressure on all the players to perform. They may have won the league four out of the last five years but they want the title back and you need to win matches and trophies.

“Matthew is part of that now and he needs to understand what it is like at the club.”