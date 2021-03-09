Five separate scorers as Linfield go five points clear at top of the table

Linfield 5-0 Warrenpoint Town

Normal service has resumed at Linfield. Following those crushing defeats home and away to fierce rivals Glentoran, the champions have come out firing. They were victorious at the weekend against Cliftonville and last night smashed Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park.

Jordan Stewart, Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper were on target in the first period and Jimmy Callacher and Andy Waterworth added another couple after the break as the Blues moved five points clear at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

True, second-placed Coleraine have a game in hand on David Healy's side but with home matches to come against Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts in the next week, Linfield fans will expect more points to pile the pressure on the other title contenders including Glentoran who lost last night to Ballymena United at the Oval.

The star man for Linfield was Lavery. He is enjoying a fabulous campaign and on this evidence will be crucial to the Blues in the run in. He ran riot against a Warrenpoint side who entered the fixture on the back of an impressive 2-0 success at Crusaders.

Waterworth started on the bench last night with the Blues just having six rather than the usual seven substitutes. They had to use one just 16 minutes in with new signing Cameron Palmer coming on in the middle of the park for the unfortunate Kyle McClean who was forced off injured with what looked a bad one.

Lavery, who scored twice for the champions against Cliftonville, was lively once again bringing a fine save from Andy Coleman before Ryan Swan cleared Michael Newberry's header off the line.

Linfield were turning up the heat and Lavery was the hottest player on the pitch on a bitterly cold and windy evening. Collecting a Cooper pass down the left flank, the Northern Ireland striker raced away from the Warrenpoint defence quicker than Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain before delivering the perfect cross for Stewart to power home from close range.

It was sensational from Lavery and there was more to come on 26 minutes though if Linfield's first goal was fabulous their next was fortunate with Stewart and his buddy linking up once more with Lavery's drive deflecting over Coleman, hitting the woodwork and going into the net.

There was no luck about number three on 42 with Niall Quinn producing a wonderfully inviting cross and Cooper showing his class with a glancing touch into the far corner.

The hits kept on coming with Callacher nodding in from a few yards out with 51 on the clock after more dynamic wing play and a fine delivery from Lavery.

Adam Evans had a glorious opportunity to reduce the arrears for the visitors but after bursting through his lob over Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns went wide. The last thing Town needed was to see Waterworth come on the pitch. He always scores against them and did so on 76 minutes with Stewart's shot going in off the striker.

The Blues dominated the final moments but couldn't add to their tally. Healy won't be worried about that. Last Tuesday he was gutted after losing at the Oval. One week later the Blues are firm favourites again to retain their title.

Linfield: Johns, Pepper (Clarke 64), Newberry, Callacher, Quinn, McClean (Palmer 16), Mulgrew, Millar, Cooper, Stewart, Lavery (Waterworth 71).

Subs not used: Moore, Nasseri, McGivern.

Warrenpoint Town: Coleman, Deasy (Mullen 41), McVeigh, Byrne (Gallagher 24), Ball, Hutchinson (Wallace 54), McCaffrey, Evans, Dillon, Swan, O'Sullivan.

Subs not used: Sava, O'Connor, Cowan, Forsythe.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)

Man of the match: Shayne Lavery

Match rating: 7/10