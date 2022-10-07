Football has shaped my life in Northern Ireland, says Loughgall's Lithuanian-born star Nedas Maciulaitis

He moved to Portadown with his parents, aged just five. At first, Maciulaitis found adjusting to life in Ulster difficult, without his usual home comforts. But football was a vehicle that allowed him to make lifelong friendships.

The striker — named NIFWA’s Championship Player of the Month for September — explained: “At the start, I didn’t really have any friends in Portadown.

“Things changed when I joined the football team in school. Football was a great way for me to build relationships. When I think about it, I know basically all my friends through football. It doesn’t matter where you are from, if you love football you will always have something in common with people.

“One of my best friends is Pablo Andrade, who comes from Brazil. He was in a similar position to me, so we struck up a friendship in school as we both loved football.

“Years later, we’re now playing in the same Loughgall team and we’re still great friends.”

Maciulaitis, aged 23, now boasts a Northern Irish accent.

He said: “I was so young when we moved to here that I picked up the language pretty quickly. It was tough in school at first, but after three or four months I was flying.

“For my parents, things were a little bit more difficult. They had to go to evening classes after work, which was hard on them. But that’s just part of the process.

Nedas Maciulaitis

“Now, it just feels like home. My girlfriend is from here, all my mates are from here and I’ve even got a Portadown accent.

“I now live in Belfast with my girlfriend and I have a job in sales. I’m loving life here.”

Maciulaitis is also loving life on the field.

Loughgall are sitting pretty at the top of the Lough 41 Championship, with an unbeaten record. In September, he bagged five goals and, on Tuesday night, helped the Villagers dump Glenavon out of the BetMcLean League Cup.

He said: “It’s a nice feeling to be named player of the month. It’s good to be recognised in this way as it feels like your hard work is finally paying off.

“At the same, this is a team award because I couldn’t win it without the help of my team-mates. Any Loughgall player could be here collecting this trophy.

“But we’re staying grounded. Promotion is our end goal, but we’re not getting too excited just yet. There’s nearly 30 games to go.”

Maciulaitis would love another crack at the Danske Bank Premiership. He earned a high-profile move to Coleraine after a successful stint at Armagh City, but struggled to nail down a place in the Bannsiders’ first team.

He said: “I had a chance in the Premiership with Coleraine, but it didn’t really work out.

"Part of the problem was I arrived at the end of the transfer window by which stage I was already cup tied. The cup games that I might have got a chance in, I was ineligible. And I was up against guys like James McLaughlin and Eoin Bradley for a place in the team, who are just class acts.

“So it was tough to get a starting shirt. Now I’m a bit older, I want another crack at it and want it to be with Loughgall.”

Tomorrow, the Villagers travel to Ballyclare Comrades looking to extend their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions.

Maciulaitis said: “We might have to grind out against Ballyclare as they are much improved. But we’re in good form, so we will go there looking for another three points.”