Football hooligan who threw water balloon at away fans during Larne match hit with banning order

A football hooligan who called a woman a “slut”, threw a water balloon during a match at opposing fans, and then refused to be handcuffed by police when arrested has been given a three-year football banning order.

As well as the order preventing him from attending any football match for the next 36 months, Jay David Thompson (21) was also ordered to complete 120 hours of community service.

Sentencing Thompson at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant the banning order was designed to “send out a clear message… It’s as much of a deterrence to others as it is a punishment to you.”

“If anyone reads about this in the media, they should be under no illusion that if anyone appears in this court for something similar, they can readily expect a football banning order,” warned the judge.

Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, had earlier admitted throwing an article on the night Irish Premiership champions Larne FC lifted the Gibson Cup, as well as an offence of disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne, on April 21 this year.

Opening the facts of the case, a prosecutor outlined that during the match between Larne FC and Linfield FC, police were in Stand B and “saw the defendant shouting and screaming”, calling a female a “slut at the top of his voice”.

“The defendant has then also thrown a water balloon into the opposition team’s supporters and he was captured on police mobile evidence camera continuing to shout and behave in a disorderly manner,” she told the court.

Read more East Belfast man accused of throwing object during match when Larne won league trophy

At the final whistle, officers waited by the exit to stop Thompson, but he ran off, only to be detained a short distance away, refusing to allow police to put him in handcuffs.

During interviews, Thompson made “multiple admissions” to throwing the water balloon, and defence counsel Richard McLean said that Thompson himself described his behaviour as “disgusting”.

“It was childish, foolish and stupid,” said the barrister, adding that Thompson “didn’t take the water balloon to the game. He said it was brought by a friend.”

District Judge Nigel Broderick highlighted that, according to the pre-sentence report, Thompson told a probation officer he had filled the balloon at the football ground’s toilets, “so it’s not totally spontaneous”.

Imposing the football banning order and community service order “as a direct alternative to custody”, Judge Broderick said he hoped the sentences “will act as a clear deterrence to other like-minded football fans”.

Mr McLean told Judge Broderick, however, that he intended to appeal the banning order to the County Court.

Commenting on the sentencing, the PSNI said the ban was welcomed and they hoped it was a warning to others “intent on causing trouble”.

“Football-related offending causes direct harm to law-abiding supporters, those who volunteer and work in football grounds and in the communities surrounding local football grounds,” a spokesperson said.

“This individual will be unable to attend any regulated matches for three years, and I believe this will send a clear message to fans that any reckless, disorderly or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and that we, as a police service, will actively seek banning orders for anyone brought before the courts.

“We will continue to work with local football clubs, fan groups, Northern Ireland Football League and the Irish Football Association to address any criminal activity linked to people attending football matches.”