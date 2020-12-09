Football permitted to recommence at all levels across Northern Ireland on Friday as Covid-19 restrictions loosen, Irish FA confirms

Football at all levels can return from this weekend.

Football across Northern Ireland is free to recommence at all levels when coronavirus restrictions loosen on Friday, the Irish FA has confirmed.

The latest raft of lockdown protocols are due to come to an end at one minute past midnight on Friday, and the governing body for football across Northern Ireland has rubber-stamped the sport's wide-scale return.

Football training and matches are exempt from restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 15 people, with the proviso that risk assessment protocols outlined in the IFA's ‘A Return to the Everyday Game’ document are adhered to at all times.

Spectators can also return, with a maximum of 500 to be admitted while strict social distancing guidelines must be adhered to at all times.

Indoor football remains prohibited but IFA CEO Patrick Nelson has commended the ongoing efforts across the football family.

"Football at all levels across Northern Ireland continues to play its part in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. "Clubs and leagues have demonstrated innovation and an ability to adapt to a whole range of challenges and setbacks."

While the top tiers of both the men's and women's game - the Danske Bank Premiership - have continued, the news will be music to the ears of coaches and players up and down the football pyramid.

The NI Football League's second and third tiers, the Championship and Premier Intermediate Leagues, have yet to start their 20/21 seasons and are pencilled in to kick off on January 2.

Other leagues, such as the Mid-Ulster Football League, had begun the new campaign but have seen play suspended since mid-October.

Elsewhere, the Fermanagh and Western League have already declared the 20/21 season null and void but hope to begin an alternative competition on January 16.

In the Amateur League, which is still awaiting the start of the season, managers have recently stressed the need for a return to action for the good of their players and communities.

"These kids are on the phone to me all the time, asking 'when are we starting back?', and it would be a massive lift for them to get football back," Crumlin Star boss Paul Trainor told the Sunday Life. "It has left a huge void in their lives.

"Not just for the players, but for the staff, the players' families, the people associated with the club and even the wider community for a club like Crumlin Star.

"Kids play for their local clubs with pride, and try to give their communities something back to be proud of, and that develops great camaraderie.

"As we know, suicide is a serious issue in various parts of Belfast and beyond, and football is a great release for anyone suffering from social pressures or mental health issues."