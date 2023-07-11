Footballer who saw Portadown move collapse after ‘Orangemen’ tweet makes Irish League return

Controversial defender Joe Gorman is back in the Irish League after signing for Warrenpoint Town in the Premier Intermediate League for the upcoming season.

The centre-back, who previously played for Cliftonville in the Premiership, was at the centre of controversy following a social media post he made in 2014, then aged 19 while playing for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Scotland.

After a TV show by Ross Kemp from Belfast that year, a tweet posted on Gorman’s Twitter account read: “Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn’t you just love to open up on all them Orangemen.”

The post was quickly deleted – but not before it was read by followers.

That storm led to an intended move to Portadown in January 2022 being cancelled by the Shamrock Park club and appeared to end Gorman’s Irish League career, the defender instead signing with Lucan United.

However, the now 28-year-old is back in Northern Ireland with Warrenpoint, who have inked a one-year deal with the experienced Dubliner – who has experience playing in England and Scotland – for the upcoming campaign.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Warrenpoint Town this season. I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back playing in the Irish league again and work with Barry (Gray). It’s a massive season for the club, and I can’t wait to get started!” said Gorman.

Manager Gray added: “I’m delighted to have Joe on board for the season ahead. He’s a player that has a lot of senior experience and a player I’m familiar with from my time at Cliftonville.

"I’m sure Joe will be a mainstay in the team and prove his worth over the course of the season.”

Following the discovery of his 2014 tweet, Gorman insisted he was sorry for what he posted and he wished to educate others on the correct use of social media.

“I would like to address an issue from my past. In 2014, at the age of 19, I posted a Tweet that I sincerely regret. It was at a time in my life where my world view was particularly narrow and I did not appreciate the gravity of my comment,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I had not intended for it to be taken seriously but I now completely understand why many people did so and were naturally very upset by it. It was borne out of a combination of teenage bravado and a lack of understanding.

“I say this not as an excuse but merely by way of explanation. It was a grave error of judgement on my part and one I wish I could take back. I have grown up and appreciate that we all have different outlooks on life which must be respected.

“I apologise unreservedly for my tweet and I would like to continue to educate younger people, as I did back in 2014, when I visited schools to speak of bigotry and the correct use of social media so that others can learn from my mistakes.”