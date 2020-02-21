Footballers' Lives with Alan Dornan: 'If people remember me as someone who played for Linfield, that will do for me'

Q How did your career start?

A I was at Carnmoney Colts before moving on to Civil Service. A man from Ards called Billy Nixon spotted me and the first-team manager Billy Humphries signed me. I found it hard to settle in the first year and if it wasn't for the guidance of Billy and Norman Preston, I would have gone back to Civil Service. I owe those two everything. One day I was playing for the reserves and the left-back didn't appear, so I was put there. I made my debut for the first team against Linfield at Windsor Park, playing the last 10 minutes as a centre forward. My father Stanley was a big Blues fan and it was strange going from playing for Civil Service to making my Ards debut against Linfield at Windsor. I was more a midfielder then but became more comfortable at full-back. I say to young players, 'You can't do it on your own', and the two who looked after me at Ards were Roy Walker and Frankie Parks. They were two centre-backs who taught me a lot and I never forgot the influence all those guys had on me.

Q It's nice you can look back and feel so grateful… maybe not every player is like that.

A Don't get me wrong, I was head strong aged 18, but I struggled in midfield and full-back was a natural home for me. I could have easily ended up back at Civil Service. I was a regular for about five years, learning my trade before Roy Coyle came in for me, and it was a big step up to join Linfield. Billy Nixon gave me a nice gift marking my 900 games in the Irish League and I retired on 927. The 900th was a great day, while I was at Crusaders, because Billy presented it to me which meant an awful lot. Now I'm scouting, I would bump into Billy and Norman and I'm now realising it's almost 40 years since 'Nicky' scouted me. The time has flown in.

Q Was there ever an opportunity for you to move into the professional game?

A There was some talk at Ards but nothing materialised. I'm not sure I was good enough but I just wanted to play senior football. I've no complaints, I've enjoyed my time playing in the Irish League. The great coach, Jack Gallagher, said, 'A good Irish League player was someone who just fell short of going across the water'.

Q You won six league titles, five with Linfield, and two Irish Cups with the Blues. Would that teenager at Ards have been surprised at the career which was to follow?

A I just feel lucky. Once I had my first full season with Ards at right-back, I felt comfortable I could play at that level. You don't realise it at the time but those guys I've mentioned were a big help and influence on me. I listened to coaches and experienced players. I see young players now and their families can kill them. I never saw myself playing for Linfield but it came out of the blue. My dad was a season ticket holder and the family are big Blues fans.

Q Do you enjoy your scouting role for Linfield?

A I love working for David Healy and would go to the Swifts games with my daughter because I like to see what talented players are coming through. As a scout, you like to see what you have, but David is an unbelievable manager and superb coach. If you're a young player and you turn down the chance to work with David Healy, I don't get that. I was looking at Stephen Fallon's stats and David always recognised his potential. His appearances have grown and that tells you it's worth putting your trust in David and Ross Oliver, who doesn't get the credit he deserves. Stephen and Paul Smyth are great examples of what working with David can do. That trust between player and manager is very important.

Q There's some football talent within your family, isn't there?

A My brother Reggie played for Bangor and Ards, Ian played for Crusaders and the Welders, Billy was at Ards for a while, so all my brothers played at some level. Ian was probably the best footballer in the family and I played with him at Crusaders.

Q What is your favourite moment and biggest disappointment?

A Winning the league in my first year at Linfield because I had never won anything. That's a huge memory. The disappointment would be being let go by Linfield. I knew it was coming but I had 10 years there and loved playing for the club. In my early 30s I was determined to play on, and Roy Walker brought me to the Crues and we won the league.

Q Which of your team-mates did you love playing with?

A The one I loved the most, because he was so humble, was Martin McGaughey. Am I a legend? No, but Martin is for the way he conducted himself on and off the pitch. His goalscoring record speaks for itself, but he was also helpful to his team-mates. There are players with half of Martin's reputation who think they are special. He was humble, down to earth and never arrogant. I really liked the way he handled himself.

Q Have you a toughest opponent?

A I usually coped alright with wingers but Billy Murray was hard to handle in my early days because he was two-footed and his fitness was unbelievable. After an hour of marking him, I was beat. Actually, my disciplinary record was very good. I was sent off only three times in my career and one was rescinded. Managers kept picking me, so I must have been doing a job for them defensively, and I notched up quite a few assists also.

Top stuff: Alan Dornan during his glittering Linfield stay

Q Is there anything you would have done differently?

A No, I have no regrets. I'm proud to have played in the Irish League and in its top division for 20 years. I retired at Crusaders because being a player-manager couldn't work. In my first season with Linfield I had a serious injury but doctor Cameron Ramsey helped me get back and that injury could have finished me. I always kept myself fit and even completed a marathon when I was 40.

Q Were you a reluctant manager?

A That was wrong place, wrong time. When I left Linfield I never spoke about it, and it was the same when I left Crusaders. Did I want to be a manager? No. Do I want to be a manager now? Not really. I had opportunities, and loved the Swifts job, but it can be time consuming. The enjoyment for me was seeing the development of the young players. Today, I'm looking around some of the lower leagues for talent that could improve the Linfield first team.

Q Do you see big differences in the game today from when you started?

A I think the biggest difference is the attention to detail when it comes to fitness. In my day you got a cup of tea at half-time, and while at the Crues, big Roy McDonald gave us two squares of Dairy Milk before the match! There's a lot more ball work now. I still have memories of playing in the car park at the abattoir in Ards. Every kid now has a ball, and with the fitness coaches, the physical conditioning has gone to another level.

Q You've been involved in a close title fight that went to the last day and we might have another one this season. How do you view it?

A The famous one was us, Portadown and Glenavon. We beat Glentoran 2-0 at Windsor with Dessie Gorman and Pat Fenlon scoring. The Ports and Glenavon had to win but they drew and we won it. I think if you're there or thereabouts at Easter you have a chance. The games after the split will be exciting. They're like finals but I hope Linfield are 12 points clear!

Q Dale Taylor and Charlie Allen are two exciting prospects at Linfield. How much have they impressed you?

A The boys are quality players, and physically they are very strong. Maybe they will have their pick of clubs and the lads have everything going for them. You're a young forward and you have David Healy as your manager… he's in the right place to develop. I think what happened with Paul Smyth showed young players that they don't have to go across the water straight away. Trai Hume and Jake Corbett, who also lifted the Steel and Sons Cup, are also improving but young players, even though they are ambitious, they must be patient. Look at Stephen Fallon, he's 22 with over 100 appearances and will only get better. David will be honest and tell them what they need to hear, not what they want. It's important that when a move happens, the timing's right.

Q Has your family been a great support?

A You rely on their support, particularly my wife Arlene who I married when I was 20. She is a big supporter, which is important when you have three kids, sons Mark (28), Scott (23) and daughter Laura (30). She does the stats for the Swifts. Arlene enjoyed the football and spending time with the other players' partners, including Kathy Easton and Andrea Beatty. There's ups and downs in the game but, as my Uncle Tom says, 'There's no point in looking back'. If people remember me as someone who played for Linfield, that will do me. My dad died in 2003. You need good people around you in this life and I've been lucky.

Profile

Date of birth: August 30, 1962

Place of birth: Belfast

Previous clubs: Civil Service, Ards, Linfield, Glenavon, Crusaders

Irish league appearances: 927