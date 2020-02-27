Footballers' Lives with Ronan Scannell: 'I'm very proud of my Cliftonville journey but Tommy Breslin's tragic death left me devastated'

In this week's edition of our popular series, former Cliftonville ace Ronan Scannell discusses his glory days at Solitude, the shock of losing his old boss Tommy Breslin, playing in the dream European tie against Celtic and his advice for young players.

Q. Have you hung the boots up?

A. Yes, I was playing last year but injuries caught up with me. I'm assistant manager at Crewe United. My knees are in bad shape and last February I got a bad injury which requires an operation, so I'm on the waiting list. There is zero cartilage left on my knee so it was too risky to play on and I need the knee straightened. It was wear and tear after a long career and I couldn't play with painkillers forever.

Q. How's it going at Crewe?

A. We are doing well. It's a tough, competitive league and difficult to get out of. Belfast Celtic and St James' Swifts are in there. There are so many cup competitions and it's a bit stop-start with the league campaign.

Q. Where did your career start?

A. I was at Crumlin United where my dad Gerry was manager of the Under-12 team. I then joined Celtic Boys in Andersonstown through to Under-16 level. Jim Heaney, the general manager of Celtic Boys, took charge of the Under-16s at Cliftonville and brought me over. I played for the Strollers and got player of the year in my first season. I went onto the Olympic side with Peter McCusker and Art McFarland. From the reserves I made the breakthrough into the first team under Marty Quinn.

Q. Did your dad play as well?

A. He played for Distillery and Larne. I think he might have managed the Larne Olympic side for a while. He was at Sligo under Billy Sinclair, but as a school teacher based in Belfast the travelling was too much.

Q. Were you and your brother Chris destined to follow in his footsteps?

A. Not really. In the early 1980s dad was involved with Crumlin United and we watched him most weekends. He was coaching many teams and he was a big influence on us. My oldest brother Kevin and Chris always enjoyed playing football as well. We played on the streets and it was a natural progression for us as we grew up in the Crumlin area.

Close family: Ronan with mum Maire and dad Gerry

Q. Did you follow Cliftonville?

A. I did follow the Reds in the early 1990s but I wasn't always allowed to go by my parents because there was sometimes trouble at the games. Linfield couldn't go to Solitude and the Portadown games were tense, but I kept my eye on the results and once I started playing for the youth teams as a teenager the club was in my blood.

Q. And how surprised are you at the career which unfolded?

A. I was a late developer. A few of my mates from Celtic Boys went to Port Vale. They were brilliant footballers. I was small and grew a bit more when I was 16. I always knew I was a good player but had more belief in my later teenage years. I had made the Irish Universities team in 1999 when we went to Palma with Jim Lawlor, who became Manchester United's chief scout and brought Javier Hernandez to the club. Jim felt I needed to move on from Cliftonville but I stuck at it and eventually got my chance.

Q. You were a right-footed left-back, how did you manage that?

A. I probably would have preferred playing on the right side but it meant I had to focus and concentrate on everything. During the second league win I moved to right-back and found it so much easier!

Q. Could you have played across the water?

A. When I broke into the first team I got into Roy Millar's Northern Ireland Under-21 squad. Gary Hamilton and Paul McAreavey were among the players who had been in England and I felt I could hold my own. There were rumours but nothing came of it. I would have loved to give it a try. I experienced it all in the Irish League with the Reds, from a relegation play-off to title success. From the lean times you could never have predicted we would become champions. Throw in the Champions League games against Celtic and it was an unreal experience.

Ronan Scannell played in Champions League qualifiers against Celtic in 2013 and Debrecen in 2014.

Q. What advice would you give to a young player?

A. I always thought I was missing out on something by making those sacrifices in terms of not going out as much, but I tell young players not to think like that because when the career highs come along they are worth it and you will always remember them. I would encourage anyone to focus on their game to fulfill their potential. I love to see young players coming through and it will benefit the league in the long-term. Work hard at your game and don't think you are missing out on anything.

Q. How special were the Celtic games?

A. That was a dream come true, a career highlight along with the first title. I was working in school watching the draw and ended up running around the classroom when Celtic was confirmed. It was a joy to play against those players. A bigger achievement than winning the title was retaining it. For the second one, we were a point behind Linfield going into the split and I'm not sure the belief was there, but we went to Windsor and won 3-1. That cemented our place in the history books because only quality teams retain a title.

Q. Was it special to enjoy the highs with your brother Chris?

A. Through the good and bad times we were both there for each other. We had a close relationship and were living in the same house from the early days. It was nice to share the highs and discuss things with him, not everyone has that luxury. But there were a core of players there including George McMullan, Ryan Catney and Barry Johnston who came through with us and enjoyed the good times. George is still playing with us at Crewe United, aged 38, in centre midfield. You never lose those relationships and the memories.

Prize guys: Chris and Ronan Scannell with the League Cup in 2013

Q. How shocked were you when you heard the tragic news of Tommy Breslin's passing?

A. It was horrendous. We were on a family day out in Dublin and had just completed a tour of Croke Park. I was back with my parents having tea when George (McMullan) called me and said, 'Have you heard about Tommy?' I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it. As soon as he said it, I knew something was wrong, and my wife said she had never seen the shock in my face before. I can't believe he's not still with us and I was devastated. Tommy was a special guy. He was calm in the changing room and we had similar personalities. I was never one for shouting or beating walls. His team talks hit the right note but one look from him was enough. We were reserved characters and it was very easy to relate to him. He is one of the best that I have ever met. I'd say Tommy's death is possibly the biggest blow I've suffered in life.

Tommy Breslin

Q. Did you want to go into coaching?

A. Not really, I fell into it. I was taking my son's Under-12 St Oliver Plunkett team and wondered what it would be like to go from kids' coaching to men's teams. Kieran O'Connor and Eamonn McCarthy asked me if I wanted to join them at Crewe. I'm into it a year and a half and I'm still enjoying it.

Q. Who would be the most under-rated player you have played with?

A. Francis Murphy maybe. From 2005 to 2010, Fra was different class in training and in matches. Speak to anyone from those teams and they will tell you how much they appreciated his quality. He went under the radar a bit but his ability was second to none. In the same way Sean Friars was one of the best I've played with but wasn't as consistent as he could have been.

Q. Has your wife Siobhan been a big support?

A. I've had unbelievable support from a very close family. My mum Maire and dad have been great and we regularly meet up for family functions. It's good craic and a little madness! Close friends, cousins and family went to the matches. Three of my kids were on the pitch with me and Tommy (Breslin) when we won the league and they are special memories. Niamh is 14, Niall 13, Orlagh 11 and Fionn 9. We had four kids under the age of six when I was going for titles with Cliftonville and Siobhan was a massive support. I worked in Carnlough at the time and was travelling a lot. She lets me know about it now but I couldn't have done it without her. Ten years ago, it was a chaotic house. I applaud the players because the commitment involved is frightening and family support is crucial. There's no way I could have stayed in the game for 15 to 16 years without the support of my wife. Niamh is a keen gymnast and Niall is playing football for St Oliver Plunkett. No pressure on him! Orlagh likes swimming and Fionn is also into gymnastics. It keeps you busy and young!

Q. Where do you work?

A. I'm head of the St Gerard's Special School on Blacks Road - kids from three to 19. I'm head of the senior school and really enjoy it. Hand on heart, I love going into work. Of course you get tough days but it's very rewarding.

Q. How do you feel when you look back on your career?

A. When I look back, I do think I gave my all. There are times when you don't play well but still try your best to get out of the rut. These days we have social media and I think supporters should be careful what they say. Players read comments and it can be devastating. I'm delighted I missed that stuff when I was playing. I deal with these issues in school and social media can be a poison. You worry about people's mental health and it's a huge issue in schools. You want to put programmes in place so kids can build resilience and self-confidence but it's not easy growing up. There's no switch off time with phones permanently attached to the kids' hands.

Glory days: Chris and Ronan Scannell lead the Cliftonville celebrations after Danske Bank Premiership success in 2014

Q It's Irish Cup weekend. Do you think Cliftonville can win it for the first time since 1979?

A I was born a few days after that Cup win! Cliftonville's Irish Cup record is getting ridiculous but any team can win it. It's strange because we were confident going into the two finals I was involved in. The one I regret more is 2009 against Crusaders when we just didn't turn up on the day. It's hard to watch back. The game bypassed us and it wasn't a great spectacle. Mark Dickson's superb finish was the difference between the two teams. You just hope that if the boys get to the final they can play without fear or pressure. I was at the Coleraine final and it was so disappointing. I was in the crowd and you could feel that sense of 'we're never going to win this'. Fans had that sinking feeling but sooner or later they have to win it! After all the pain, you can never say it's Cliftonville's year, but good luck to Paddy McLaughlin and the boys.

Snapshot

Date of birth: May 11, 1979.

Place of birth: Belfast.

Previous clubs: Cliftonville, Ards.

Cliftonville record: 524 appearances, 26 goals