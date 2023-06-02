Footballer’s swift return to Dungannon helps save side from drop

Team keeps its place in the Premiership after midfielder flies in for make-or-break tie

A footballer has described how he flew back to Northern Ireland at a few hours’ notice — answering an SOS from his manager — to help his club avoid relegation.

Gerardo Bruna thought he had played his final game for Dungannon Swifts in April.

But he made an unexpected return on Wednesday night, jetting in to help the injury-hit Swifts avoid the drop.

It was so last-minute that he didn’t even have his football boots with him.

The 32-year-old midfielder then starred as they beat Annagh United 2-0 the next night — securing a 3-2 aggregate win — before flying out to France just nine hours later.

While his return to Northern Ireland was Swift in every sense, spending less than 48 hours here, it helped Dungannon retain their Premiership status.

“The manager [Dean Shiels] called me on Wednesday morning and asked could I come over for the game the next night,” Bruna explained yesterday.

“By coincidence, I was in England — I was supposed to be in France — so I said ‘Yeah, okay’.Then I flew back to France this morning straight after the game.”

Bruna (32), who is Argentinian and was once on the books of the Real Madrid and Liverpool youth teams, joined the Tyrone club earlier this season.

The final Premiership game against Newry on April 29 should have been his last appearance.

However, the Swifts had to play off against Championship opposition to avoid relegation.

The two games against Annagh were delayed by four weeks due to a licensing issue, leaving both sides badly weakened by injuries, absentees and player departures for the two games.

Dungannon were 2-1 down from the first leg on Tuesday and facing a crisis, with their Premiership position in grave danger.

Swifts players celebrating at the final whistle

Bruna, who had been in Monte Carlo last weekend watching the Monaco Grand Prix, revealed how a worried Shiels called him to ask if he could make one last appearance.

“I was in Monaco watching the Grand Prix and supposed to be in France all week,” he said.

“But I flew back to the UK on Tuesday night because my wife, who was still in Liverpool, said to come back and we’d fly back out to France together.

“I went straight to sleep and then I woke up the next morning and Dean had texted, and so I said to my wife, ‘I think I have to go again’.

“It was just a coincidence I was in the UK because I was supposed to be in France. It was only on Monday night that I decided to go back.

“I don’t think Dean even knew I was back in the UK as my plan was to stay in France.

“But we spoke on the phone and I said, ‘Yeah, no problem’.

“The only thing was that I had to fly straight back after the game. My flight back to France was at 7am this morning.”

Such was the late notice that Bruna had to make a detour to the north-west on Wednesday to pick up his football boots.

“I didn’t even have my boots — they were in my old house in Derry,” he explained.

“Dean said, ‘Okay, just fly to Belfast’ and he got me a car to drive to Derry to get my boots.

“I went for dinner and went to sleep. Then I woke up the next day and got ready for the game.”

Dungannon have played in the Premiership for 20 years but were facing relegation unless they turned around the first-leg deficit. Goals from Ethan McGee and Michael O’Connor saw them win 2-0 in Thursday’s second leg to stay up.

Bruna added: “I am so happy for Dungannon.

“It has been a really tough time for me. I had left Derry City and went to Shelbourne and tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), so I was out for ages.

“It has taken me a while to come back, and I am so grateful to Dungannon for giving me the chance to play football again.”

Bruna will be fondly remembered by many Irish League fans for scoring one of the goals of the season — an astonishing chip from his own half against Glentoran in November.

Shiels said he is indebted to the midfielder, having turned travel agent to secure Bruna’s brief return.

The Dungannon manager said: “I booked the flights, I booked the hotel, I went and picked him up myself because I knew the importance of having him in the team.

“He’s flown in and he’s shown so much desire … he’s been a pleasure to work with.

“His appetite to come and help this club stay in the league was really refreshing, and his quality was really, really needed.”