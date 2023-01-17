Former DUP councillor David Graham appointed Linfield’s new general manager

David Graham, who is a member of the Orange Order and served a two-year stint at as the Head of Media Relations at Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, will replace Pat Fenlon.

Fenlon has resigned from his position at Linfield to take up a role at League of Ireland side Bohemians.

Back in March 2020, Mr Graham stood down from his post as a councillor at City Hall — to which he was elected in May 2019 — to take up the job at Ibrox.

The former DUP representative said he has supported Linfield his whole life and it is a “privilege” to take up the post at the club.

“Pat and the board of directors have set a very high bar and as an ambitious club, we must continue to progress each season,” he said. “Throughout our recent conversations, it was clear that the board and I are very much aligned in our ambition for Linfield, as we approach our 140th anniversary. I look forward to engaging with our supporters and club partners, so we can continue to drive Linfield forward together.”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern thanked Pat Fenlon on behalf of the club’s board for his “tremendous” work over the last four years. “He has led from the front on our transition to a full-time model and has played a key role in our success during his time in the post,” he said. “I would warmly welcome David Graham to the club and we are very fortunate to have secured such an excellent replacement for Pat. I have known David for a number of years and he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.“

The outgoing general manager added: “I would like to thank the club’s board of directors for giving me the opportunity to work at this great club for a second time. I would also like to thank David Healy, Willie McKeown and all the football staff, as well as all the players, who have been incredibly successful in my time at Windsor.”

Fenlon previously enjoyed great success as Bohemians’ manager, winning two league titles and the Setanta Cup.

Commenting on the future, he said: “I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.”

