Former Irish League star Andy Waterworth – I retired one day, and suffered a stroke the next morning

A top Irish League footballer has revealed how he suffered a stroke the day after playing the final game of his career.

Andy Waterworth, who won numerous trophies during a stellar career with clubs such as Glentoran and Linfield, recalled how he was left in shock when he was told the news after going to hospital with blurred vision.

He is speaking out today to raise awareness, warning that a stroke can happen to anyone at any age.

Waterworth (36) fell ill earlier this year.

On April 23 he had played the last football match of his career for Glenavon and celebrated his retirement from sport.

The following day, he woke up at 6am and his vision was blurred.

He explained: “When I woke up I looked at my phone and it was blurry.

“I looked at the window and a picture in the room and I saw two of each of them.

“I thought it would go away so I had my breakfast, showered and got my daughter ready.

“When my vision didn’t get any better I said to my wife, ‘what if it’s a stroke?’, and she said not to be silly as I was only 36 and didn’t have any of the FAST (Face drooping, Arms not being able to lift and Slurred speech) stroke symptoms.”

“My wife drove me to hospital and I underwent lots of tests. They couldn’t work out why my vision, and then my balance, was so bad.

“I then had two CT scans and one of them showed an abnormality. I was told I had suffered a cryptogenic stroke.”

He continued: “I was in shock. Never in a million years did I think that I would have a stroke.

“As an athlete, health and fitness is the number one priority and to be fit and well one minute and have a stroke the next was unbelievable.

“I was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast and spent three days there. I underwent lots of tests, which thankfully I passed.

“The physio worked with me in hospital to improve my balance and co-ordination.

“Whilst in hospital, cardiac scans revealed that I had a patent forman ovale (PFO), which is a hole in the heart. This is what caused the stroke. PFOs are very common in young players so it was a relief to know I wasn’t on my own and I had surgery to close the hole.”

Waterworth, who has been appointed head of the Irish Football Association’s JD Academy, where he helps to prepare young players for a professional environment, said he had made “a brilliant recovery”.

He said: “One week later I was back on the golf course, albeit I was a little dizzy bending down to pick up the ball.

“My way of coping with the fact I had a stroke was to keep busy and try and get back to doing lots of normal things again.

“Six weeks later I was back in work at the Irish Football Association as head of elite player development and they have been so supportive.”

Andy Waterworth and wife Lisa

There are around 2,800 stroke-related admissions to hospital each year here, according to Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

Waterworth said he was speaking out to make people more aware of strokes.

He added: “I’m sharing my story on International Men’s Day to raise awareness that a stroke can happen to anyone at any age.

“Also, and as I found out, stroke symptoms don’t always present themselves in the way of the FAST acronym. The symptoms of my stroke were visual disturbance and balance difficulties.

“I would appeal to everyone, if you don’t feel right go and get yourself checked out as a matter of urgency. With strokes it is so important to get seen as soon as possible.

“I feel lucky that I’ve recovered well and hopefully my story will inspire those who have had strokes to see that having a stroke does not have to be the end of doing the things you love.

“Having a stroke put things into perspective for me and now I’m happy and really looking forward to spending more time with my family, having holidays and continuing to work in a job that I love.”

Ursula Ferguson, director of care services at NICHS, said: “Having a stroke is a life-changing reality for thousands of people in our local community every year.

“As well as the negative impact on physical wellbeing, stroke can reduce independence, confidence and happiness. Stroke can also affect relationships, take away jobs and careers and render some families isolated within their own homes — but NICHS is here to help with expert care and support.”

She added: “Problems with balance and co-ordination, difficulty swallowing, sudden blurred vision or loss of sight, or severe headache are also signs of a stroke.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, please call 999 quickly. Time is crucial as the longer the affected part of the brain is without blood, the worse the outcome could be.”