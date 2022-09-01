Former Larne player John Herron pulls out of Belfast Celtic switch

Disgraced footballer John Herron has decided against signing for Ballymena and Provincial League club, Belfast Celtic.

The Belfast Telegraph confirmed on Thursday that the west Belfast outfit held discussions with the former Larne midfielder and were keen to secure him on a short-term deal.

But sources have now indicated Herron, while initially interested in a move to Belfast Celtic, has had a change of heart and it is believed the 28-year-old favours a move to a club outside of Northern Ireland

Last month, Herron had his contract terminated by Larne after he was photographed in a t-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan at the west Belfast Feile.

Following the incident, the Irish Football Association hit the ex-Glasgow Celtic player with a 10-game ban for bringing the game into disrepute.

That ban will commence only if Herron signs for a club under the jurisdiction of the IFA.

Although the transfer window closed last night, Herron can still sign for a new club as he is a free agent. Out of contract professionals can agree deals with new clubs outside the usual registration window.

The news will come as a blow to Belfast Celtic, who are keen to win the Ballymena League and join the ranks of the Northern Ireland Football League.

Last season, they were on course for the Ballymena League title and a place in the Premier Intermediate League play-off, when they received a whopping 42-point deduction for fielding an unregistered player on several occasions.

Modern-day Belfast Celtic are not connected to the club of the same name that withdrew from Irish League football in 1949. The Glen Road club was previously known as Sport and Leisure Swifts before changing name to Belfast Celtic in 2018.

It’s not the first time Celtic have been linked with a controversial player. In January 2020, Celtic signed Jay Donnelly following his conviction for sharing a photo of himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl.

At the time the club said it “believed in second chances”.

Donnelly subsequently joined Glentoran, where he has re-established himself as one of the Danske Bank Premiership’s most prolific goalscorers.

Herron started his professional career at Parkhead, where he played two league games for Celtic. In 2015 he joined Blackpool, before returning to his native Scotland in 2017 with a move to Raith Rovers.

In 2018, Herron moved to Northern Ireland, joining Danske Bank Premiership outfit Glentoran.

In 2020, he made the switch to Larne where made 44 league appearances before his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.