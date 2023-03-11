Former Linfield and Coleraine ace Curtis Allen fancies Bannsiders to right last year’s wrongs and taste victory

Curtis Allen in action for Linfield, who Coleraine will face in tomorrow's Final — © ©INPHO/Presseye/Darren Kidd

Curtis Allen with Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry after winning the BetMcLean Cup in 2020

Former Linfield and Coleraine hero Curtis Allen believes the Bannsiders will have the edge in tomorrow’s BetMcLean Cup decider.

Oran Kearney’s side are hungry to exorcise demons from 12 months ago when Cliftonville fought back to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Final at Windsor Park.

Allen knows all about that feeling as he scored in extra-time for Coleraine, but the Reds closed out a thrilling 4-3 triumph.

Substitute James McLaughlin was sent off as the wheels came off the Bannsiders’ bandwagon.

It was a bitter pill for Coleraine to swallow and those heartbreaking memories will give the players extra motivation as they return to the National Football Stadium for another showpiece occasion.

Carrick Rangers striker Allen is expecting a tense and tight affair but he’s backing the heroes to emerge in blue and white stripes.

“It’ll be a tight game as cup Finals usually are, but I would imagine that Coleraine are coming into it as the slightly more in-form team,” argued the 35-year-old.

“Coleraine have real strength going forward and have several players in their side who can hit the target.

“Linfield have struggled to hit the net as frequently due to injuries and they can’t rely on Kyle Lafferty’s big-game experience.

“I think it’ll be a great game with a great atmosphere but I feel Coleraine will just edge it after the heartache of losing last year’s Final.”

The 2022 decider was the first to be played on a Sunday, and in front of a record crowd that could be surpassed this year.

Super-subs Paul O’Neill and Joe Gormley made the difference that day and Coleraine were left wondering how they didn’t finish the job after goals from Matthew Shevlin and Stephen Lowry had put them in control.

Allen, who has won the Gibson Cup, Irish Cup and League Cup during his illustrious career, expects them to be fired up after last year’s collapse and thinks Jamie Glackin’s presence could help them taste glory.

“Yes, it’s a big plus having Glacks available,” he added.

“On his day he can be unplayable and create something out of nothing.

“Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) hasn’t scored in a week or so, so he’ll be trying hard to latch onto anything he can in and around the box.

“The Coleraine lads have to be highly motivated this time. We had the Final in our hands last year and let it slip.

“I scored late on but it was too late. Coleraine will be doing everything to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Larne, meanwhile, have signed Dutch attacker Randy Wolters on an initial deal until the end of the current campaign. The 32-year-old, who has spent much of his career in his native Netherlands, also had a spell with Dundee during the 2017-18 campaign before returning to Dutch football.

His last club was Telstar, who operate in the second tier.