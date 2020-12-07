Former Linfield star Aaron Burns retires from football aged 28

Aaron Burns has retired from football aged only 28, his club Portadown has confirmed.

The attacker played almost 250 games in the Danske Bank Premiership and won four league titles across two spells at Linfield.

He scored 82 Irish League goals and hit double figures for Linfield in three successive seasons from 2014 to 2017, including 27 goals in the 15/16 campaign.

An unexpected downfall was sharp from that point, leaving the Blues in January 2018 but failing to really settle during subsequent spells at Coleraine, Ballymena United and, this term, Portadown.

He scored his final goal in the Ports' season-opening 4-2 victory over Glenavon and hasn't played since the 4-1 defeat at Carrick Rangers last month.

Outside his playing career, Aaron runs Burns Soccer School along with twin brother Andrew.

"Aaron came to me a while back to say he didn’t feel like his body was performing as he wanted it to & added into the fact he’s running very successful businesses outside of football he was thinking about retiring," explained Ports chief Matthew Tipton, speaking to the club website.

"I asked him to take time to think it over but it’s with sadness that he’s decided that his time with football is over.

"I can’t speak highly enough about how Aaron has conducted himself during his period with us and the manner he went about helping all around him was very classy. I wish Aaron every success in everything he does going forward."

As well as the four league titles with the Blues, Burns won five Irish Cups and two County Antrim Shields with the Belfast side, for whom he scored a total of 91 goals.

He was named Linfieldfc.com Player of the Year for the 14/15 season.