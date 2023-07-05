Former Linfield star Cammy Palmer’s move to Glentoran held up

Cammy Palmer scored three goals for Linfield last season

Cammy Palmer’s move to Glentoran has been held up by a fitness issue but the club remain hopeful the deal will go through.

The 23-year-old midfielder left Linfield this summer however his arrival at the east Belfast club has not been officially announced.

It’s understood the Glens are monitoring Palmer’s fitness as he has a thigh strain.

Glens boss Warren Feeney is in the business of strengthening his squad but the Palmer move has been held up.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 player moved from Rangers to Linfield in January 2021 and won the League and Cup double in his first season at Windsor Park.

He played 39 times for the Blues last season, scoring three goals in the campaign.

But Linfield opted not to offer the York-born man a new deal, alerting the Glens to his availability.

Discussions were under way regarding a potential one-year deal at the Glens but while the club announced Josh Kelly’s arrival, fans are left waiting news of Palmer’s switch.

Palmer, who was awarded the Bobby Braithwaite memorial Young player of the year trophy for season 2020-21, made 77 appearances for Linfield, scoring six goals.

He was among a group of players leaving Windsor Park this summer including Jimmy Callacher, Niall Quinn, Kyle Lafferty, Sam Roscoe and Eetu Vertainen.

If the fitness issues can be resolved, Palmer may still cross the Big Two divide.

Meanwhile, Glentoran majority shareholder Ali Pour has agreed to purchase the tickets for those season ticket holders who are travelling to Malta for the Europa Conference tie with Gzira United in recognition of the fans’ commitment.

This applies to those who had season tickets in 2022/23 and to those who have bought for the forthcoming 2023/24 system.

If you are a season ticket holder planning to travel to Malta, contact Glentoran Supporter Liaison Officer Colin Davidson on 07866 298 502 via text message or WhatsApp. For non-season ticket holders, tickets are €25 for adults and €10 for under-12s and over-65s. They will be available to purchase at the stadium on match day.

Cliftonville are considering a move for St Patrick’s Athletic goalkeeper David Odumosu.

Long-serving Ballymena United directors David Blair and John Murray have left their roles at the conclusion of last season.