Former Lord Mayor Jim Rodgers welcomes plan to build new stadium for Glentoran

However, fans remain sceptical about owner Ali Pour’s proposal for a 34,000 seat venue in Belfast

Plans to build Glentoran a new stadium in east Belfast have been met with scepticism from fans — although one former club director urged supporters to “move with the times” as he offered his “100%” backing to the ambitious project.

Glentoran owner, Iranian-born Ali Pour, recently announced his plans to build a 34,000 seat sporting stadium in East Belfast’s Harbour area.

Millionaire businessman Pour says there are “endless possibilities” for the proposal, claiming the ground could be used as an alternative to Casement Park for the Euro 2028 finals, major rugby fixtures and even the Commonwealth Games. With several false dawns for a new stadium or refurbishments, some fans have been hesitant to celebrate the news of a new sporting venue.

Many stated that Glentoran — whose current home is The Oval — could end up playing to a near empty arena, with 34,000 seats for just 2,000 Glens fans.

A former Lord Mayor of Belfast and former director of Glentoran, Jim Rodgers, has been involved with the club for over 30 years.

Having held several positions within the club, the Ulster Unionist councillor was upbeat about the plan, if somewhat cautious over whether it would ever materialise.

“I think it is a very exciting project, but you have got to bear in mind, it may never happen,” said Mr Rodgers.

“At this stage, people are only talking about it, which is a good thing, but we have had that many starts in the past and nothing has ever materialised.”

He has praised the location of the potential site and its access to transport.

“I have always been advocating that site at Titanic,” he said.

“It would be brilliant for a stadium, it would be great for all sports, including rugby, gaelic, hockey, you name it.

“It is near the George Best City Airport, it is near the ferry terminals, it is near the railway station, as well as good transport links with the buses.

“So, it is an ideal location, and I would be backing it 100%.”

The former Lord Mayor sees the possible new stadium as a way to take the club into the future. “There has been that many false dawns in the past, and it is a question of money and resources. But I think the Glens — even though the Oval ground has got a great playing pitch and everybody enjoys the stadium — we have got to move with the times.”

Mr Rodgers offered praise for the current owner of the club and what he has done since becoming owner in 2019.

“I would support what the present owner says. Ali Pour, he clearly knows what he wants, he has been brilliant for Glentoran,” Mr Rodgers added.

“Sport is marvellous for bringing people together regardless of their religion, their colour, their class or their creed, and Glentoran are very much a mixed club.”

Other Glens supporters have been less then optimistic about the recent talks.

As a witness to decades of false starts for refurbishments and new buildings, Girvan Wiltshire, a member of Glentoran’s Stormont Supporters Club, is yet to be convinced.

He noted that years of talks had ultimately came to nothing.

“I think the club has been holding on because there was money promised, but with different things happening at Stormont and the collapse of Stormont a couple of times, the money has basically been frozen,” Mr Wiltshire said.

“I think a lot of people of a similar mindset to myself, they will not believe anything until they actually see it. A brand new stadium is good. In England and Scotland there are new stadiums going up all of the time.

“In Belfast, I think we have had one in the last 30 years. That was the Harland and Wolf Welders, which only holds a couple of thousand people, but it is a cracking facility,” Mr Wiltshire added.

With the sheer scale of the stadium at the forefront of many supporters’ minds, some have raised questions over the atmosphere in such a large venue at regular fixtures attended by a couple of thousand Glens stalwarts.

“It wouldn’t be great, but if you are getting a brand new state-of-the-art, almost international venue, it is not to be sneezed at,” Mr Wiltshire said.

“I’ll not believe anything until it is set in stone. I have read too many and heard too many rumours going back 30 years about new stadiums.

“Up until now, there has been nothing concrete, just talk. I wouldn’t get myself too excited about it until the first bit of land is cut.”

Some took to Twitter to voice their own views on the scale of the venue and the possibility of it finally being constructed.

Thomas O’Mahony commented: “Nice, ten seats for every Glens fan.”

Another user William McKee wrote: “It’ll never happen. Glentoran have been getting a new stadium since the 1980s and this must be about the 5th or 6th time a new ground has been muted.

“I can’t see it happening in my lifetime anyway.”